Meet actor whose father was clerk, he became superstar after debut, worked in over 540 films, his net worth is..

Anupam Kher made his acting debut with the Mahesh Bhatt-directed film 'Saaransh' (1984). Since then, in the last 40 years, Anupam Kher has worked in about 540 films.

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Mar 08, 2024, 08:56 AM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

During the Covid-19 pandemic, when the films of many Bollywood superstars were failing at the box office, there was one veteran actor whose film created history by earning Rs 200 crore. The veteran won the audience's hearts with his acting in the film. While this actor has played many memorable roles in his career, people consider his role of an old man in his debut film 'Saaransh' to be the best. The actor we are talking about is none other than Anupam Kher. 

Anupam Kher is one of the best actors produced by Bollywood. He has been part of the film industry for four decades and is still considered one of the best actors in Indian cinema. Anupam Kher made his acting debut with the Mahesh Bhatt-directed film 'Saaransh' (1984). It was his breakthrough role. 

Since then, in the last 40 years, Anupam Kher has worked in about 540 films. Anupam Kher has worked in 540 films across all languages. Last year, Anupam Kher was seen in the film 'The Kashmir Files'. The film managed to touch the figure of Rs 100 crore in the first 7 days and joined the Rs 200 crore club soon after.

Anupam Kher played the role of a Kashmiri Pandit in 'The Kashmir Files' with all his heart because he is a Kashmiri Pandit. The name of his character in the film is Pushkar Nath, which is also his father's name. In a way, this character is a son's tribute to his father. The story of the film depicts the incident of exodus and massacre of Kashmiri Pandits.

Anupam Kher was born in 1955 in a Kashmiri Pandit family in Shimla. His father, Pushkar Nath Kher was a clerk in the forest department of Himachal Pradesh, and his mother, Dulari Kher was a housewife.

As for his personal life, Anupam Kher married actress Madhumalti Kapoor in 1979, but separated after a few years. Later, in 1985, he married actress Kirron Kher. Her son, his stepson, is actor Sikandar Kher.

As of 2024, Anupam Kher's net worth is Rs 581 crore, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

