Manoj Bajpayee to contest 2024 Lok Sabha election from Bihar? Actor reveals 'yeh baat...'

Manoj Bajpayee revealed if he's contesting 2024 Lok Sabha election from Bihar

Actor Manoj Bajpayee opened up about joining politics and contesting the 2024 Lok Sabha election. A news portal on X (formerly Twitter), tweeted that Manoj will contest the Lok Sabha election from West Champaran. Soon, this tweet went viral, and it also attracted Manoj's attention.

Manoj Bajpayee replied to the news tweet and took a dig at the portal. With a witty reply, Manoj shunned the information as rumours, and wrote, "Achcha ye bataiye ye baat kisne bola ya kal raat Sapna aaya? Boliye boliye! (Who told you this, or did you have a dream last night? Tell me)."

Here's Manoj Bajpayee's reply

Achcha ye bataiye ye baat kisne bola ya kal raat Sapna aaya ? Boliye boliye! https://t.co/8pIbjoxrGR — manoj bajpayee (@BajpayeeManoj) January 4, 2024

Earlier, it was reported that Kangana Ranaut will contest Lok Sabha elections, and her father confirmed it. As News18 reported, Kangana's father, Amardeep has confirmed that the actress will be contesting next year's Lok Sabha elections on Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) ticket.

Amardeep Ranaut told the portal that Kangana will contest the elections on a BJP ticket only, but the party has to decide where she will contest the elections. On Sunday, Kangana held a meeting with BJP National President JP Nadda at his residence in Shastri Nagar, Kullu. Since then, it sparked speculations about Kangana contesting the election from the BJP. However, now her father has made it clear that she will fight the elections next year.

Manoj Bajpayee on the work front

Manoj will soon be seen in the crime thriller series Killer Soup. The official trailer of Killer Soup was released online on January 3, and it left netizens impressed. Directed by Abhishek Chaubey (known for the Ishqiya series, Udta Punjab, and Sonchiriya), the upcoming series has an ensemble cast of Manoj, Konkana, Nasser, Sayaji Shinde, and Lal. The basic premise of Killer Soup is inspired by several real-life crimes where a woman allegedly killed her husband with her lover. Killer Soup will stream on Netflix from January 11.