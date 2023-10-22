Headlines

Mannara Chopra reveals if she discussed Bigg Boss 17 offer with Priyanka Chopra and Parineeti Chopra: ‘I would rather…’

Government committed to giving quota to Marathas, do not take steps like suicide: Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde

This fast bowler becomes first Indian with multiple 5-wicket hauls in ODI World Cups

Ayushmann Khurrana's 'desi hack' for fog delay in Ind vs NZ World Cup game has fans in splits: 'Floodlights ko...'

Delhi-NCR news: Gurugram residents stunned as first Rs 100 crore apartment sold, details inside

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Mannara Chopra reveals if she discussed Bigg Boss 17 offer with Priyanka Chopra and Parineeti Chopra: ‘I would rather…’

This fast bowler becomes first Indian with multiple 5-wicket hauls in ODI World Cups

Ayushmann Khurrana's 'desi hack' for fog delay in Ind vs NZ World Cup game has fans in splits: 'Floodlights ko...'

7 foods to fight dry skin in winter

Yoga asanas to strengthen knees

Fastest to score 2000 runs in ODIs

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Swara Bhasker shares adorable pics from her maternity photoshoot with ‘reluctant yet sporting model’ Fahad Ahmad

In pics: Sonam Bajwa raises the temperature in sexy backless dress, flaunts her curves in sizzling beach pics

In pics: Sara Ali Khan, Soha Ali Khan share adorable pics celebrating Rakhi with their brothers

IND vs NZ: India vs New Zealand Match Preview, Probable Playing 11, Head-To-Head And Prediction | WC

Saurrabh Kushwaha Opens Up About The Kiss Scene With Jitin In Kaala, Reveals His Parents’ Reaction

David Warner Hits 5th World Cup Hundred, Equals Ricky Ponting, Kumar Sangakkara | World Cup 2023

Ayushmann Khurrana's 'desi hack' for fog delay in Ind vs NZ World Cup game has fans in splits: 'Floodlights ko...'

Not Shah Rukh Khan, but this actor was Aditya Chopra’s first choice to play Raj in Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge

Koffee With Karan 8: Deepika Padukone says she has better chemistry with this actor other than Ranveer Singh

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Mannara Chopra reveals if she discussed Bigg Boss 17 offer with Priyanka Chopra and Parineeti Chopra: ‘I would rather…’

Mannara Chopra reveals if she discussed Bigg Boss 17 offer with cousins Priyanka Chopra and Parineeti Chopra.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 22, 2023, 09:18 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Mannara Chopra popular actress, who is currently participating in Salman Khan’s reality show Bigg Boss 17, opened up on whether she discussed the show’s offer with her cousins Priyanka Chopra and Parineeti Chopra. 

In an interview with Times Of India, When asked if she discussed the Bigg Boss 17 offer with cousins Priyanka Chopra and Parineeti Chopra, Mannara Chopra said, “In my career, I’ve never shared any work-related information with Priyanka Chopra and Parineeti. If some guidance is needed it is fine but work-related we don’t discuss it. We all are individuals and I’m blessed to be doing a lot of work. Everyone is busy traveling sabke passports full hote hain… I would rather discuss general things with them than work-related. We discuss general topics.” 

She also talked about her family’s reaction to her participating in the show and said, “I’m going inside the show only because of my mother. She is the one who has asked me to get the trophy. It is like fulfilling her dream. For me, my family's support is the most important thing. My mother was super excited for Bigg Boss and my entire family. They keep telling me joh hum Teri faltu ki baatein bahar avoid kar dete the wohi andar jaa ke karna and people will find it interesting. I want to win this show for my mother.” 

Mannara Chopra has been a part of the Bollywood and South film industry for a long now. The actress made her Bollywood debut with the thriller Zid. Helmed by Vivek Agnihotri, the film also starred Karanvir Sharma and Shraddha Das in key roles. 

The actress recently grabbed headlines when the director of her upcoming film Thiragabadara Saami, AS Ravi Kumar, kissed her during a promotional event. Talking about the same, the actress said, “Whatever news is getting viral, I think the director loved my work in the film. They keep calling me even when we are not shooting. I think he just got overexcited. I was taken by surprise by the way the video picked up.”

Read This Bigg Boss 17 contestant once led Vivek Agnihotri's bold film, posed semi-nude for poster, movie was panned for...

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Koffee With Karan 8: Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh's unseen wedding footage will be unveiled on Karan Johar's show

Instagram will soon allow you to create multiple lists to share Stories, new Birthday feature coming too

'What is taking place in Middle East is still not entirely clear…': EAM Jaishankar

Kangana Ranaut fans slam Karan Johar's Koffee With Karan 8 as actress is missing from guestlist: 'Nepo kids se leke...'

Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections 2023: Notification issued for 2nd phase, five candidates file papers on first day

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Swara Bhasker shares adorable pics from her maternity photoshoot with ‘reluctant yet sporting model’ Fahad Ahmad

In pics: Sonam Bajwa raises the temperature in sexy backless dress, flaunts her curves in sizzling beach pics

In pics: Sara Ali Khan, Soha Ali Khan share adorable pics celebrating Rakhi with their brothers

Streaming This Week: Scam 2003, The Freelancer, Ustaad, OTT releases to binge-watch this weekend

In pics: Shahid Kapoor, Naseeruddin Shah, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub attend Ruhaan Kapoor-Manukriti Pahwa's reception bash

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE