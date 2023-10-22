Mannara Chopra reveals if she discussed Bigg Boss 17 offer with Priyanka Chopra and Parineeti Chopra: ‘I would rather…’

Mannara Chopra reveals if she discussed Bigg Boss 17 offer with cousins Priyanka Chopra and Parineeti Chopra.

Mannara Chopra popular actress, who is currently participating in Salman Khan’s reality show Bigg Boss 17, opened up on whether she discussed the show’s offer with her cousins Priyanka Chopra and Parineeti Chopra.

In an interview with Times Of India, When asked if she discussed the Bigg Boss 17 offer with cousins Priyanka Chopra and Parineeti Chopra, Mannara Chopra said, “In my career, I’ve never shared any work-related information with Priyanka Chopra and Parineeti. If some guidance is needed it is fine but work-related we don’t discuss it. We all are individuals and I’m blessed to be doing a lot of work. Everyone is busy traveling sabke passports full hote hain… I would rather discuss general things with them than work-related. We discuss general topics.”

She also talked about her family’s reaction to her participating in the show and said, “I’m going inside the show only because of my mother. She is the one who has asked me to get the trophy. It is like fulfilling her dream. For me, my family's support is the most important thing. My mother was super excited for Bigg Boss and my entire family. They keep telling me joh hum Teri faltu ki baatein bahar avoid kar dete the wohi andar jaa ke karna and people will find it interesting. I want to win this show for my mother.”

Mannara Chopra has been a part of the Bollywood and South film industry for a long now. The actress made her Bollywood debut with the thriller Zid. Helmed by Vivek Agnihotri, the film also starred Karanvir Sharma and Shraddha Das in key roles.

The actress recently grabbed headlines when the director of her upcoming film Thiragabadara Saami, AS Ravi Kumar, kissed her during a promotional event. Talking about the same, the actress said, “Whatever news is getting viral, I think the director loved my work in the film. They keep calling me even when we are not shooting. I think he just got overexcited. I was taken by surprise by the way the video picked up.”

