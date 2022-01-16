Malaika Arora looks sizzling hot in white revealing dress, goes out with Arjun Kapoor

Even at the age of 48, Malaika Arora sure knows how to stun her fans with her sexy attire and looks. She often makes headlines for her sizzling outfits, she turns head over heels with her sexy curves.

On Sunday, the actress looked absolutely amazing in a white revealing dress when she was going out with her boyfriend Arjun Kapoor. The video of the same has been uploaded by the celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani on Instagram. The video of the same has been doing rounds on social media.

Take a look:

Recently, the news of their breakup circulated everywhere. After which, Malaika Arora had shared a story on her Instagram which reads, “No but seriously. Normalise finding love in your 40's. Normalise discovering and chasing new dreams in your 30's. Normalise finding yourself and your purpose in your 50's." Arora added that life is beyond the mid-20s, “Life doesn't end at 25. Let's stop acting like it does.”

Earlier, according to a report of Bollywood Life, “It’s been more than six days, Malaika Arora hasn’t stepped out from her house. She has totally gone into isolation. It is said that she is extremely sad and has decided to stay away from the world for a while. While Arjun Kapoor too hasn’t visited her even once in these days.”

Their source said, “In fact, Arjun was spotted just three days ago at sister Rhea Kapoor’s house for dinner. Rhea’s house is extremely close to Malaika’s house and despite that, he didn’t go and meet her after dinner. Malaika usually attends these family dinners with Arjun but this time she was not seen with him.”

A few days back, Arjun Kapoor spoke on being trolled for the age gap as he is 36 and Malika is 48. He called the comments ‘silly thought process” to “contextualise a relationship” on the basis of age.