Malaika Arora flaunts her perfect curves in off-shoulder dress, shares jaw-dropping photos

Bollywood actress Malaika Arora is a true inspiration when it comes to fitness. She is one of the fittest actresses that we have in Bollywood. The actress has a huge fan following on Instagram, she often shares her work out videos on social media so that she can keep netizens motivated.

On Sunday, the actress dropped sizzling hot pictures of herself on her Instagram story. She can be seen flaunting her perfect curves in her photos. Malaika can be seen wearing a beautiful off-shoulder dress in the photos.

Check out another picture:

On Monday, the actress had shared her workout video with the caption, “Let's march into summer with these super-effective yoga asana recommendations by Malaika Arora. Janusirsasana: Head-to-knee pose. Ardha Matsyendrasana: Half fish pose. Bhujangasana: Cobra pose. Let us know how you liked the suggestion in the comments. DM us for personal training.”

Watch video:

Earlier, the official page of Sony TV has shared a clip in which Malaika Arora was seen flaunting her sizzling dance moves in a glittery gown on 'Chaiyaa Chaiyaa.' The actress looks hot while performing on the stage.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Malaika was asked about her reaction to maintaining the tag of 'sexy' for all the years. The 'Chaiyya Chaiyya' girl replied that she is not letting that tag go anytime soon and she has hung onto this tag, in a similar manner as somebody hangs onto the title or the crown bestowed upon them.

Malaika was quoted telling the entertainment portal, "I’ve always said it, I've said it back then, I say it now. It sounds repetitive, but I've always said that I'd rather be known as a sexy and spicy and all of that, than being known as pheeki and thandi." She added that she has always been known like that.

The actress, who has also produced films like 'Dabangg' and its sequel with her ex-husband Arbaaz Khan, further added that the 'sexy' tag is not a conscious thing for her since she has been a feisty person by nature. "Because I've been termed as, you know, ‘oh she's sexy’ that I've to live up to that standard. I do not believe in that. I just feel it's part and parcel of the person that I am", Malaika also told the portal.