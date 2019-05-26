Major update! Ajay Devgn to make 'Chanakya' in two parts; here's why

Among all news of Ajay Devgn's collaboration, the actor was also supposed to join hands with ace filmmaker Neeraj Pandey. Pandey, who directed M.S Dhoni: The Untold Story and Aiyaary previously, is all set to make a story on 4th Century BC scholar Chanakya. The movie will feature Ajay Devgn.

The actor opened up about playing Chanakya in a recent interview with The Asian Age. Ajay Devgn also happened to mention that Chanakya will be two-part series, and that the film is still in its scripting stages, and Neeraj Pandey is busy with that. Ajay also went on to confirm that the movie will go on floors later this year.

“This film will be made in two parts because we have a lot to say. Chanakya was way ahead of his time. Whatever is happening today, politically and otherwise, he has spoken it all at that time. He had a vast knowledge and we see whatever he had mentioned then, happening worldwide now,” Ajay Devgn told the daily, adding, “Director Neeraj is busy in scripting. I said it could be made in two parts, merely because summing up his life and history will not be possible in one part.”

Ajay Devgn is having a high point at the Box Office. The actor's movie Total Dhamaal made a bang at the BO this year, and De De Pyaar De too is running successfully in theatres. Apart from that, Devgn has Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior releasing on January 10, 2020, along with Deepika Padukone-Vikrant Massey starrer Chhapaak. The actor also has a movie on football coach Syed Abdul Rahim and Sons of Sardaar in the pipeline.