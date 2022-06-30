Major star Adivi Sesh says they chose to compete with Akshay Kumar's Samrat Prithviraj instead of IPL finale

Major- Samrat Prithviraj

Adivi Sesh and his film Major have won hearts across the country. The film based on the life and sacrifice of 26/11 Mumbai attack martyr Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan has not only found an audience in Telugu, but it become successful in Tamil and it is widely appreciated in North India as well. Well, Major was released on June 3 with the other two biggies, Kamal Haasan's Vikram and Akshay Kumar's Samrat Prithviraj. Before the release, the decision of clashing with these films looked inaccurate. But, the makers were confident enough that their content will find its place.

Now, after winning the country over, Adivi joined DNA for an exclusive conversation, and he revealed about making this tough call. Sesh added, "See, we knew that there are around 10-12 days for schools to open up, and we were at the peak of summer vacation. So, we had an instinct that there is a sizeable gap from June 3 to mid-June, and people can catch up to the film. Thankfully, our instinct was correct, and people widely accepted our film. In Hindi, it started slowly, but after the weekend, the film showed sustainability."

Adivi asserted that we are in the 5th week of the release, and the Hindi version is still been showcased. Well, Sesh gave his view on the clash, but when we asked if he could have postponed the film for a wider release, the actor revealed, "Actually, we were supposed to come on May 27th, but we postponed it for a week. At that time, the IPL finale was nearby. So, we had to decide whether we can compete with the IPL finale, or with (Samrat) Prithviraj." He continued, "We agreed with the fact that in India, cricket is bigger than films. So we don't want to compete with cricket. Thus we released our film on June 3rd." Adivi concluded.