'Main Ajmer Sharif utni shiddat se jaungi....': Sara Ali Khan on receiving backlash for visiting Mahakal temple

A still of Sara Ali Khan from her latest Instagram post

Sara Ali Khan has finally broken the silence over receiving backlash for her temple visits. Khan is one of the actresses who love to keep herself connected with the fan. The actress is quite active on social media, and she regularly posts her activities, professional and personal. Right from movie promotions to her shayaris, Sara's social media game is on-point. Apart from getting love, Sara also gets trolled and has to face the blunt nature of the netizens.

On May 31, Sara posted her photos from her Mahakal temple visit. The photos from the actress' recent visit got mixed reactions on the internet. The actress got brutally trolled by a certain section of the netizens. Now the actress has reacted to the negative trolls. As per the report in Hindustan Times, the actress said, "Honestly, main yeh keh chuki hoon aur phir se kahungi...main apne kaam ko bahut seriously leti hoon. Mein kaam karti hu janta ke liye, aap logon ke liye. Agar aap logon ko mera kaam achcha na lage... toh mujhe bura lagega (Honestly, I have said this before and will repeat myself. I work for the public, and if they don't like anything, then I will feel bad)."

She further added, "Lekin yeh jo meri niji maanyata he, ye meri niji maanyata hain. Main Ajmer Sharif utni shiddat se jaungi jitni ki Bangla Sahib, jitna Mahakal, aur main jaati rahungi. Toh jisko bhi jo bhi bolna hai, woh bol sakte hai. Mujhe koi problem nahi hai. Lekin kahi bhi jaakar sabse jaruri baat ye hoti hai ki aapko waha ki urja achchi lagni chahiye...main urja mein maanyata rakhti hoon (My personal beliefs are my own. I will go to Ajmer Sharif with the same devotion with which I will go to Bangla Sahib or Mahakal. I will continue visiting. People can say whatever they want, I have no problem. For me, the energy of a place is important...I believe in energy)."

Sara's upcoming movie, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke co-star Vicky Kaushal also supported her co-star and stated that internet is a free space and it's indivisial choice of opinions they cater to. Sara and Vicky's upcoming movie will release in cinemas on June 2.