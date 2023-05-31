'Sharm nahi aati tujhe...': Netizens brutally troll Sara Ali Khan for visiting Ujjain's Mahakal temple

A still of Sara Ali Khan from her latest Instagram post

Sara Ali Khan is on a spree of promoting her upcoming rom-com Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, and the actress visited visit the ancient Mahakaal Temple in Ujjain, to seek blessings for the upcoming release with Vicky Kaushal. On May 31, Sara arrived in Madhya Pradesh to visit the ancient and celebrated Mahakal temple.

For the temple visit, Sara preferred a simple look in a pink-hued saree with teeka on her forehead. Sara was captured offering prayers and meditating inside the temple. Khan dropped a carousel post from her visit, and captioned the post, "Jai Mahakal."

Here's the post

As soon as the actress shared the photo, a section of netizens got baffled, and they brutally trolled the actress for visiting the temple. An internet user wrote, "Muslim ke naam pe kalank hai Allah Pak isko saza dega." Another internet user wrote, "Kabhi kabhi lagta hai Sara mam Jaan bujh kar aise posts dalti hain samuday vishesh ko jalane ke liye." One of the user wrote, "tauba tauba kar lo sara... allah maf kar denga....insha allah." A netizen added, "Astagfirullal. Muslim kay nam par dhaba.... Kaisi log shairk kar late hai...May god show you the right path." Another netizen wrote, "Sharam nahi aati tujhe apni akhirat is tarah se kharab kar rahi ho. Muslim hoke ye sab kar Rahi ho." One of the netizens added, "Acting karne se bhi picture hit hoti hai."

However, another section of netizens supported the actress and slammed the trollers. An internet user wrote, "Sara Ali Khan proudly goes to Dargah and Mandir! An actress who honestly respects every religion and culture." A fan of Sara wrote big note, "Waise yeh comment section me Hindu Muslim kyu chal raha hai yaar. Kya koi Muslim agar ya koi Hindu, Masjid ya Mazar par Jaye isse kya hi farq padhta hai yaar. Why you guys are creating war like Hindu-Muslim? We all are Indian there is a democracy we can do whatever we want please make peace don't spread hate. Request to all Hindus and Muslims first be an Indian."

Laxman Utekar-directed, Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal's romantic drama Zara Hatke Zara Bachke will release in cinemas on June 2.