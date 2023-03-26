‘Mahira Khan has mental problems’: Pakistani leader’s shocking remarks goes viral

Mahira Khan has worked with Shah Rukh Khan in Raees

In a shocking statement, Pakistani senator Dr Afnan Ullah Khan has claimed that Pakistani actress Mahira Khan has a mental problem and that she praises Indian actors in order to earn money. Senator Khan also slammed noted Pakistani scriptwriter Anwar Maqsood and said that he remains under the influence of alcohol these days.

“Mahira Khan has mental health problem and Anwar Maqsood is drunk in this part of life. Both these shameless characters are cursed by public. Books can be written on Mahira Khan's character, she also flatters Indian actors for money. And Anwar Maqsood is a cursed character full of prejudice,” Dr Afnan Ullah Khan tweeted.

ماہرہ خان کو مینٹل ہیلتھ پروبلم ہیں اور انور مقصود عمر کےاس حصہ میں شراب کےنشہ میں دھت رہتا ہے۔ان دونوں بےشرم کیریکٹر پر عوام کی لعنت ہو۔ماہرہ خان کےکردار پر تو کتابیں لکھی جا سکتی ہیں،یہ پیسہ کےلیےانڈین اداکاروں کی خوشامد بھی کرتی ہےاور انور مقصود تعصب سے بھرا ہوا لعنتی کردار ہے — Senator Dr. Afnan Ullah Khan (@afnanullahkh) March 20, 2023

Afnan Khan posted the tweet after Mahira Khan praised Shah Rukh Khan and his recent film Pathaan.

Mahira Khan has always maintained that she is huge fan of Shah Rukh Khan. In several interviews, she has praised the Bollywood star and the treatment which he meted out to her when they were shooting together for Bollywood film Raees.

For those unversed, Mahira Khan made her Bollywood debut in Raees opposite Shah Rukh Khan. The film did well at the box-office but Mahira Khan did not get another chance to act in a Bollywood film due to the political rift between India and Pakistan.