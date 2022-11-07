Mahesh Babu congratulates Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor on welcoming baby girl, says 'daughters are indeed special'

Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor-Mahesh Babu/File photos

Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu extended congratulatory wishes to new parents Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor as they welcomed their baby girl on Sunday, November 6. The Gangubai Kathiawadi actress delivered their newborn baby at the HN Reliance, Hospital in Mumbai.

Alia announced the arrival of her baby girl via an Instagram post that read, "And in the best news of our lives:- Our baby is here...and what a magical girl she is. We are officially bursting with love - Blessed and obsessed PARENTS!!!! Love love love Alia and Ranbir." Taking to his Instagram Stories, Mahesh Babu re-shared Alia's post and captioned the picture, "Daughters are indeed special! Congratulations @aliaabhatt & Ranbir!"

Soon after Alia shared the news on her social media, celebrities and 'RanAlia' fans swamped the comment section and dropped red heart emoticons and congratulatory messages for the new parents. Akshay Kumar, Anil Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, Malaika Arora, Neha Dhupia, Rhea Kapoor, Mouni Roy, Shweta Bachchan, Madhuri Dixit, and Arjun Kapoor were among the celebs who commented on Alia's post and extended their wishes to the couple.



During the last few moments, Alia has been frequently showering her fans with cute pictures from her preggers diary throughout her pregnancy. The power couple announced their pregnancy in June this after tying the knot on April 14, 2022, at Ranbir's Mumbai residence Vastu in an intimate ceremony.

Returning to the Sarkaru Vaari Paata actor, Mahesh is currently doing an epic action entertainer with Trivikram Srinivas, which currently has the working title of SSMB28. He has also joined hands with the RRR director SS Rajamouli for a globetrotting action adventure.