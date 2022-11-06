What will Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor's baby girl look like? Here's a look at Brahmastra stars' childhood photos

As Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have become proud parents to a baby girl, here's a look at the power couple's childhood photos.
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are blessed with a baby girl on Monday, November 6. If you are wondering what will their child look like, here's a look at the Brahmastra stars' childhood photos.
1. Alia Bhatt confirms that she and Ranbir Kapoor have become parents
Sharing a specially designed photo on her Instagram, Alia Bhatt confirmed that she and Ranbir have been blessed with a baby girl.
2. Alia Bhatt's special post confirming their baby girl
In the special confirmation photo that the new mom uploaded, a lion and lioness are seen cuddling their child.
3. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are 'officially bursting with love'
Their special photo read, "And in the best news of our lives, Our baby is here and what a magical girl she is. We are officially bursting with love - blessed and obsessed PARENTS!!! love love love Alia and Ranbir".
4. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's marriage
The power couple married in an intimate ceremony at their home Vastu on April 14 earlier this year.
5. When did Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor announce pregnancy?
It was on June 27 when the Brahmastra stars announced their pregnancy through Alia's Instagram account.