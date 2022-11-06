What will Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor's baby girl look like? Here's a look at Brahmastra stars' childhood photos

As Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have become proud parents to a baby girl, here's a look at the power couple's childhood photos.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are blessed with a baby girl on Monday, November 6. If you are wondering what will their child look like, here's a look at the Brahmastra stars' childhood photos.

1. Alia Bhatt confirms that she and Ranbir Kapoor have become parents

1/5 Sharing a specially designed photo on her Instagram, Alia Bhatt confirmed that she and Ranbir have been blessed with a baby girl.

2. Alia Bhatt's special post confirming their baby girl

2/5 In the special confirmation photo that the new mom uploaded, a lion and lioness are seen cuddling their child.

3. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are 'officially bursting with love'

3/5 Their special photo read, "And in the best news of our lives, Our baby is here and what a magical girl she is. We are officially bursting with love - blessed and obsessed PARENTS!!! love love love Alia and Ranbir".

4. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's marriage

4/5 The power couple married in an intimate ceremony at their home Vastu on April 14 earlier this year.

5. When did Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor announce pregnancy?