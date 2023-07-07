Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2: Ekta Kapoor launches poster of upcoming film, highlights love 'in the times of internet'

Still of Ekta Kapoor with LSD 2 poster

Producer Ekta Kapoor released the first look poster of the much-awaited found footage drama Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 with the release date of the film. The upcoming drama will release in cinemas on Valentine's weekend, February 16, 2024.

The poster of LSD 2 highlights the theme of social media addiction and how the digital world can destroy someone's life.The upcoming film is the spiritual successor of the 2010 sleeper hit anthology film that highlighted themes of the MMS scandal, sting operation, and honour killing. Like the prequel, LSD 2 will be produced by Ekta Kapoor and it will be directed by Dibakar Banerjee

Ekta Kapoor shared the official poster of the upcoming found-footage drama on her and her production house Instagram and captioned the poster, "Who needs roses and chocolates when you can have likes and reposts? From Love in the times of Camera to Love in the times of the Internet. On the Valentine's 2024 weekend choose your poison: LOVE, SEX AUR DHOKHA! #LSD2 IN CINEMAS from 16th Feb 2024."

Interestingly, a week before LSD 2, Abhishek Kapoor's untitled film starring Ajay Devgn will release in the cinemas. The movie will also be the launch pad of Ajay's nephew Aaman Devgan and Raveena Tandon's Rasha Thadani.\

For LSD 2, television actress Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia bagged a role after impressing Ekta and Dibakar in Bigg Boss 16. Earlier in January, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia struck gold with her stint in the reality show, as Ekta Kapoor has selected the Choti Sardaarni star for her next film. Nimrit will make her Bollywood debut with Kapoor's production Love Sex Aur Dhoka 2 (also known as LSD 2).

Earlier, we reported that Ekta and Dibakar will grace the house as special guests, and Ekta will end her quest of finding fresh faces for her upcoming projects, this included Naagin 7 and LSD 2. Well, Ekta has recognised the potential of Nimrit, thus she selected her for the movie.