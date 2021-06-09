Wayback Wednesday: Little Suhana Khan's photo with Shah Rukh Khan-Gauri Khan from 'Raavan' premiere goes viral

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's daughter Suhana Khan is a social media star and she often becomes the talk of the town. Although she is among the paparazzi's favourite star kids, she has been making public appearances since she was a kid. Suhana used to attend premieres, parties, IPL matches and many other events with her parents. Owing to her father's superstardom, the family decided to send her away abroad for higher studies.

Now, we came across a major throwback photo of Shah Rukh, Gauri and Suhana from the premiere of 'Raavan' held in London. The event was a star-studded affair and SRK with his family was among the celebs to mark their presence.

In the photo, the superstar sported a dapper look wearing a black bandhgala kurta and trousers with a pocket square. He teamed it up with black shoes and brown shades. While Gauri looked pretty in a green satin printed strapless dress with a V neckline. She teamed it up with a sequined stole and grey peep-toes. Whereas, Suhana looked cute while holding her dad's hand while they were getting clicked. She is seen wearing a white frilled T-Shirt dress with a checkered jacket and a pair of white sneakers.

Currently, Suhana is completing her education at The New York University Tisch School of the Arts. The star kid aspires to be an actor just like her superstar dad. She has been a part of several plays and short films during her school days.