Aamir Khan talks about his equation with ex-wives Reena Dutta, Kiran Rao

Aamir Khan- Kiran Rao-Reena Dutta

Aamir Khan is making headlines for sharing his views on multiple things. The actor is geared up for the release of his upcoming, much-awaited Laal Singh Chaddha, and he is not leaving any stone unturned in spreading the word. Khan is known for conveying honest views about his professional and personal life, and recently, he opened up about his bond with his ex-wives Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao.

Aamir will soon be seen with Kareena Kapoor Khan on Karan Johar's Koffee With Karan 7, and in the episode, Aamir shared his feelings for his former partners. Khan stated that both Reena and Kiran are like his family, and he respects them a lot. "I have the highest regard and respect for both of them. Hum log hamesha parivar he rahenge," Khan added. The Ghajini star further revealed that they all meet once a week, regardless of their hectic schedules. "We all get together once a week, no matter how busy we are. There is a lot of genuine care, love and respect towards each other.

For the unversed, Khan was first married to Reena Dutta in 1986, but he got separated from her in 2002. Later, Aamir married Kiran Rao in 2005, and the duo parted ways last month. However, Aamir has publicly shared that he and Kiran are co-parenting their son Azad, and will continue to remain friends.

The much-speculated equation of Aamir Khan and host Karan Johar comes to light as the former displays a no-holds-barred personality on the show. "Whenever you do your show, someone or the other cries," Khan is heard saying candidly in the Koffee With Karan 7 episode 5 teaser. Aamir is also heard telling Karan 'your mother doesn't mind you asking people about other people's sex life' as the host questions Kareena Kapoor Khan if quality sex after having babies is a myth or a reality.



