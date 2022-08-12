Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 1: Aamir Khan's film surpasses Raksha Bandhan, mints Rs 12 crore

Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 1/File photo

Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 1: After a long wait Aamir Khan's highly anticipated film Laal Singh Chaddha was released in the theaters on August 11. The film has been receiving mixed reviews from critics and and audience. While some love Laal Singh Chaddha's heart-touching story and its sheer simplicity, others criticised Aamir Khan for his unbearable Punjbai. Meanwhile, everyone -- the makers (obviously) and trade analysts, have all been waiting with bated for Laal Singh Chaddha's day 1 box office numbers to come in. And finally they have.

Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha registered a decent Rs 12 crore collection on its opening day. However, these figures are just from the Hindi market, the figures from the South are yet to be received.

Though the figure of Rs 12 crore seems decent in context of how Hindi films have been faring at the box office this year but when compared to the opening day figure of Aamir Khan's film last outing Thugs of Hindostan, which stood at Rs 52.25 crore, LSC's day 1 numbers look dismal.

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar starrer Raksha Bandhan which also released on August 11, minted Rs 8.20 crore at the box office.

So, when one looks at who fared better at the box office clash, it's clear that Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha received a better response on the opening day. However, with an extended weekend ahead, it remains to be seen which filjm picks up pace at the tickets window.

Laal Singh Chaddha, produced by Aamir Khan Productions, Kiran Rao, and Viacom18 Studios, also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh, and Chaitanya Akkineni. It is an official remake of the 1994 film Forrest Gump.