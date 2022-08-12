Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood

Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 1: Aamir Khan's film surpasses Raksha Bandhan, mints Rs 12 crore

Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 1: Aamir Khan's film minted Rs 12 crore whereas Akshay Kumar's Raksha Bandhan collected RS 8.20.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 12, 2022, 02:51 PM IST

Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 1: Aamir Khan's film surpasses Raksha Bandhan, mints Rs 12 crore
Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 1/File photo

Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 1: After a long wait Aamir Khan's highly anticipated film Laal Singh Chaddha was released in the theaters on August 11. The film has been receiving mixed reviews from critics and and audience. While some love Laal Singh Chaddha's heart-touching story and its sheer simplicity, others criticised Aamir Khan for his unbearable Punjbai.  Meanwhile, everyone -- the makers (obviously) and trade analysts, have all been waiting with bated for Laal Singh Chaddha's day 1 box office numbers to come in. And finally they have.

Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha registered a decent Rs 12 crore collection on its opening day. However, these figures are just from the Hindi market, the figures from the South are yet to be received.

Though the figure of Rs 12 crore seems decent in context of how Hindi films have been faring at the box office this year but when compared to the opening day figure of Aamir Khan's film last outing Thugs of Hindostan, which stood at Rs 52.25 crore, LSC's day 1 numbers look dismal.

READ: Raksha Bandhan box office collection day 1: Akshay Kumar's film DISAPPOINTS, mints Rs 8.20 crore on opening day

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar starrer Raksha Bandhan which also released on August 11, minted Rs 8.20 crore at the box office.

So, when one looks at who fared better at the box office clash, it's clear that Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha received a better response on the opening day. However, with an extended weekend ahead, it remains to be seen which filjm picks up pace at the tickets window.

Laal Singh Chaddha, produced by Aamir Khan Productions, Kiran Rao, and Viacom18 Studios, also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh, and Chaitanya Akkineni. It is an official remake of the 1994 film Forrest Gump.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Happy Birthday Disha Patani: 6 times Malang star raised temperature in bikini
Vikram, KGF Chapter 2, RRR, Pushpa The Rise, Master: A look at recent South blockbusters
Viral Photos of the Day: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani give major fashion goals
Speed Reads
More
First-image
UK police caught thief hiding inside teddy bear, netizens react to viral post
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.