Raksha Bandhan box office collection day 1: Akshay Kumar's film DISAPPOINTS, mints Rs 8.20 crore on opening day

Raksha Bandhan box office collection day 1: It seems like Akshay Kumar's film failed to cast it's magic on the audience.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 12, 2022, 12:18 PM IST

Raksha Bandhan movie/Twitter

Raksha Bandhan box office collection day 1: It's been a disastrous year for Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar. After two major flops namely Bachchhan Paandey and Samrat Prithviraj, all hopes were pinned on his family entertainer Raksha Bandhan to draw the audience to cinema halls. But, much to the disappointment of everyone, the entire team of the Anand L Rai directorial film and the Hindi film industry as a whole, Rakhsha Bandhan failed to cast it's magic on the audience.

As per the film's team, Akshay Kumar's Raksha Bandhan minted Rs 8.20 crore at the box office on its opening day. This is Akshay's lowest opening day collection when compared to his two other releases this year. Bachchhan Paandey collected Rs 13.25 crore at the box office on its opening day whereas Samrat Prithviraj minted Rs 10.70 crore on day 1 at the box office, as per a bollywoodhungama.com report.

Akshay Kumar's Raksha Bandhan, a film about sibling bond, that stars Sadia Khateeb, Sahejmeen Kaur, Smrithi Srikanth and Deepika Khanna as Akshay's onscreen sisters and Bhumi Pednekar as the superstar's childhood love in the film, highlights the issue of dowry.

The film was banking on the Raksha Bandhan holiday and the extended weekend and even though it received a mixed bag of reviews, with most talking positive about the film, Akshay's film failed to attract the audience to the theatres.

It must be noted that it was Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi that was the first film released in theatres post the lockdown was lifted in November 2021 and the Rohit Shetty directed movie did phenomenally well with an opening day collection of Rs 26.29 crore at the box office. However, this year hasn't proved to be lucky for Khiladi Kumar.

Akshay Kumar's Raksha Bandhan released in the theatres on August 11. Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha too released on the same date.

