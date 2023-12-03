Kriti Sanon takes legal action against 'fake' reports claiming she promoted trading platforms on Koffee With Karan

Kriti Sanon rubbishes reports claiming she promoted 'some trading platforms' on Koffee With Karan 8.

Kriti Sanon recently won a National Award for her performance in the film Mimi. Now, the actress is reportedly set to appear on Koffee With Karan 8 with Janhvi Kapoor. Recently, several reports claimed that she promoted 'some trading platforms' on Karan Johar's chat show, however, now the actress has taken to her social media to issue a clarification.

On Sunday, Kriti Sanon took to her instagram stories and called the reports claiming she promoted 'some trading platforms' on Koffee With Karan 8 'completely fake and false' and talked about taking legal action. The actress wrote, "Kriti wrote on Instagram Stories, “There have been several articles reporting false news about me promoting some trading platforms at Koffee with Karan. These articles are completely fake and false and have been published with dishonest and mala fide intent. These articles are defamatory and are false associating me with the trading platforms.”

She added, "I have never spoken regarding any trading platform on the show. I have taken legal action against such false articles and reports and issued legal notice. I request everyone to be cautious against such false, fake, and defamatory reports (folded hands emoji)." She also added a screenshot of the report and wrote, "fake news alert."

Before Kriti Sanon, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Sidharth Malhotra, Rani Mukerji and Kajol have also appeared in Karan Johar's chat show Koffee With Karan 8.

Meanwhile, Kriti Sanon was last seen in the movie Ganapath which also starred Tiger Shroff and Amitabh Bachchan. The film failed to perform at the box office and flopped miserably. The actress will next be seen in an untitled romantic film with Shahid Kapoor, which will be out in theatres on February 9, 2024. Kriti will also be seen in The Crew alongside Kareena Kapoor, Tabu, and Diljit Dosanjh.