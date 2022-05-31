Koffee With Karan 7: Vijay Deverakonda makes his debut on Karan Johar's chat show

Vijay Deverakonda/Instagram

South superstar Vijay Deverakonda, who amazed everyone with his brilliant performance in Arjun Reddy, will make his debut on the upcoming season of Karan Johar's chat show Koffee With Karan. There hasn't been any confirmation from the actor or the filmmaker yet, but one photo posted by Vijay's fans has been trending online which is solid proof enough of Vijay's appearance on the show.

Taking to Twitter, a fan account by the name of Team Deverakonda shared a photo of the iconic Koffee cup signed by Vijay. It is being said that Vijay will be making his Koffee With Karan debut along with Ananya Panday on the show hosted by Ae Dil Hai Mushkil filmmaker.

Vijay makes his Bollywood debut opposite Ananya in the sports drama Liger slated to release on August 25. The Puri Jagannadh directorial also marks the Indian cinema debut of American legendary boxer Mike Tyson. Liger is backed by Karan Johar under his banner Dharma Productions and thus, it is no doubt that the two actors will be seen promoting their film on the show.

Recently, the Dear Comrade actor also announced his next film with Samantha Ruth Prabhu titled Kushi for which the two actors had been shooting in Kashmir for one month. There were reports claiming that Vijay and Samantha had been injured on the film's sets, but the production team shared an official statement stating that the reports are nothing but fake news.



READ | Kushi: Makers clarify Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Vijay Deverakonda not injured on film's sets

Vijay and Samantha have previously worked together in Mahanati, the biographical film based on the life of actress Savitri whose role was played by Keerthy Suresh and she received the National Film Award for Best Actress for the 2018 film. Kushi is slated to release in cinemas on December 23.