Kirron Kher tests positive for Covid-19, says 'please get yourself tested'

Actor and politician Kirron Kher on Monday tested positive for Covid-19.Taking to Twitter, Kirron shared the news and wrote, "I have tested positive for Covid. So anyone who has come in contact with me please get yourself tested."

In 2021, Kirron was diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer. She bounced back after her cancer recovery and was one of the judges on the reality show, India's Got Talent. Loved by many, Kirron has delivered memorable performances in several Bollywood films. Kirron has played a lot of motherly roles throughout her career which is why she is now known as the quintessential mother in Bollywood films. She has earned a lot of praise for her roles in `Devdas`, `Rang De Basanti`, `Hum Tum`, `Dostana`, `Main Hoon Na` and others.

Anupam and Kirron tied the knot in 1985. She was previously married to Gautam Berry and had a son Sikandar Kher in 1981. Meanwhile, on the work front, Anupam will be seen in The Vaccine War and Emergency. The Vaccine War revolves around India`s contributions in the race to produce a Covid-19 vaccine during the pandemic. It is helmed by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri. Emergency is Kangana Ranaut's directorial and revolves around the life of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. (ANI)On the other hand, Kirron is mainly busy with her political work as a BJP leader.

Earlier, Anupam spoke about the pressure regarding the fate of their films coming out this year. Speaking to ANI on the subject, Anupam said, "I think I can speak for both of us. We're not that type of actors who became an actor by mistake or chance. We have spent our life on this, we have gone to training school. Yes, we want films to work so we get opportunities to work in more films like this."

"However, even if it doesn't happen work, life doesn't stop, we will work even harder," he added. In 2022, both Anupam and Neena starrer films received loved from the critics and audiences. While Neena was seen in Uunchai, Goodbye and Vadh, Anupam gave a solid performance in the massively successful The Kashmir Files. Now, both actors are set to share the screen in the upcoming family entertainer Shiv Shastri Balboa. (With inputs from ANI)

