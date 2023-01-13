Sanjay Dutt reveals why he did not want to take cancer treatment and what changed his mind: 'I decided one night...'

Sanjay Dutt/File photo

Sanjay Dutt was diagnosed with Stage 4 Lung Cancer in August 2020 and came out victorious against the deadly disease in October of the same year. At a recent event at a hospital, the 63-year-old actor opened up about his cancer journey and revealed that he initially declined to take the treatment and then changed his mind.

Sanjay also shared his first reaction when he heard that he has been diagnosed with cancer. He said at the event, according to per ETimes, "My wife, my family or my sisters, nobody was around me that time. I was all alone and suddenly this guy comes and tells me 'you have cancer'. My wife was in Dubai so Priya came to me. My first reaction was that, once you hear something like this, your whole life reflects back at you."

The actor added, "I have a history of cancer in my family. My mom died of pancreatic cancer, my wife (Richa Sharma) died of brain cancer. So, the first thing I said was that, I don't want to take chemotherapy. If I'm supposed to die, I will just die but I don't want any treatment."

"I saw my family break down around me and I decided one night that if I fall sick or if I break down, they will fall sick and break down. So, I decided to fight it. I didn't want to lie about cancer. People don't want to make it public and not tell people due to many factors. But I chose to speak about it, at the cost of my career so that I could help people in need", Dutt concluded.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Dutt was last seen as the antagonist Shuddh Singh in the period action drama Shamshera, in which Ranbir Kapoor was seen in a double role for the first time in his career. The film received negative reviews from the audience and critics and turned out to be a massive disaster.



