Kiara Advani sets internet on fire with her sexy photos in yellow slit dress

Credit: Kiara Advani/Instagram

Bollywood actress Kiara Advani is setting the internet on fire with her beautiful pictures these days. On Wednesday, the actress took to Instagram and her mesmerising pictures in a yellow dress.

Amid break rumours with Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani shared two stunning photos of herself. She can be seen wearing a yellow slit dress in the photos. As soon as her photos went viral, netizens started reacting to it. One of them wrote, “This yellow color also suits you..now you wear it, it will not look good on anyone else.”

Another fan mentioned, “You know what, you are so cute and beautiful. and I also know that you can't see my comment but maybe if you see my comment please reply to my comment bcz you can't except how big fan I'm i know I'm not your:-1 fan but I'm also not lower than you no:-1 fan.”

Take a look:

For the unversed, Kiara Advani, who is busy promoting her upcoming film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, is making headlines because of her personal life. There are rumours that Kiara and Sidharth Malhotra have now parted ways.

On Tuesday, Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan were seen promoting Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. At an event, Kiara was asked, “aap kise bhoolna chaahengi.” To which, Kiara replied, “Every single person who I met in life has added to my life, toh main kisi ko bhula nahi chahungi.” The video of the same is going viral on social media.

A number of citizens have reacted to the post. One of them wrote, “What a weird question to ask.” The second one mentioned, “What a stupid question and where was the bang in her answer that's an obvious answer and as an artist she won't take anyone's name kuch bhi matlab.”