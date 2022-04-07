Katrina Kaif turns up the heat in sexy black monokini, see viral photos

Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif seems to be terribly missing the beach. On Thursday, Katrina took to her Instagram handle to drop a carousel post of sizzling hot photos sporting a black monokini teamed with a black and white oversized beach hat. With no makeup, plain gold hoop earrings and open tresses blowing in the wind, Katrina Kaif nailed the casual beach look.

Katrina set temperatures soaring as she posed on the sandy beach flaunting her curves and her toned legs. The 'Tiger 3' star looked happy as she smiled for the camera, looking away from the lens to strike a "candid pose".

Check out Katrina's photo below:

As soon as Katrina dropped the photos on Instagram, her fans flooded the commenters section with praise. "Looking gorgeous," wrote a user. "There is no one better than you in the whole film industry, you are the most beautiful and cute," commented another. "Stunning," wrote yet another fan.

On April 4, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif returned to Mumbai after enjoying a tropical getaway. Katrina and Vicky were seen walking hand-in-hand at the Mumbai airport as they returned to the bay after spending quality time during their romantic vacation.

Katrina, 38, gave major summer vibes in her printed green co-ord set teamed with white sneakers and black goggles. Vicky, 33, looked uber cool in a white shirt and off-white trousers paired with white shoes and black and white sunglasses.

The couple had jetted off to an undisclosed location, last week.

During the vacation, the duo had shared a slew of pictures from the location. In a romantic snap shared by Katrina from the holiday, Vicky could be seen resting in her arms as they gaze at the serene location.

For the unversed, Vicky and Katrina tied the knot at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan on December 9 last year.