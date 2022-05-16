Katrina Kaif's 'New York wala birthday' photo with Vicky Kaushal breaks the internet

Katrina Kaif/Instagram

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are one of the most talked-about couples in B-town as their lovely photos often break the internet. As Vicky turns 34 on Monday, May 16, Katrina wished him Happy Birthday by dropping adorable pictures with him from their ongoing New York vacation.



Sharing the photos clicked from a rooftop in the American city, the Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara actress wrote, "New York Wala Birthday My love (red heart emoji) Simply put, YOU MAKE EVERYTHING BETTER". The actress is seen wearing a white top and jacket, while the Raazi actor looks cool in a casual blue sweatshirt.

In the first photo, Katrina is seen looking towards Vicky as he holds her tight, and in the second photo, Vicky is seen kissing her cheeks in the adorable click. The two sets of photos have gone viral online with netizens pouring in their wishes for the Manmarziyaan actor in the comments section.

Earlier in the day, Vicky's younger brother-actor Sunny Kaushal shared a goofy picture with him just after midnight wishing the Sanju actor. "Janamdin mubarak ho meri jaan", is what Sunny captioned the photo. The picture seems to be clicked at Vicky's wedding with Katrina Kaif in December last year as the two brothers look dashing in white kurta pajamas.



READ | Sunny Kaushal shares goofy picture with Vicky Kaushal to wish him on 34th birthday

Vicky and Katrina tied the knot with each other in a grand, intimate ceremony on December 9, 2021, at the Six Fort Senses Barwara, Rajasthan. Their private affair was attended by their families and friends from the Hindi film industry which included Kabir Khan-Mini Mathur, Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia, and Sunny's rumoured girlfriend Sharvari Wagh.

The birthday boy is a National Film Award-winning actor as he received the Best Actor award for his terrific performance as Major Vihaan Singh Shergill in Uri: The Surgical Strike.