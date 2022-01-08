Katrina Kaif leaves for shoot, fans call her 'boss lady'

The newly-wedded bride of Bollywood, Katrina Kaif leaves Mumbai to shoot, and recently she was spotted at the airport. In a cool hoodie with hair tied bun and a face shield, Katrina was looking simple and gracious. Katrina happily posed for paparazzi and while walking inside the airport, Kaif made sure to follow safety procedures.

The video and her pictures instantly become a hit, and fans pointed out that she carry elegance like no one. One fan commented, "I am so happy for her." While another fan pointed out saying, "God protects you from evil eyes." A few users appreciated Katrina's airport look by terming, "Cool and classy." One user even commented that she's glowing after marriage, and they temed her as "boss lady."

Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif, who had tied the knot with Vicky Kaushal in December 2021 in a lavish and private ceremony at the royal Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan.

Recently, Katrina Kaif can be seen sporting denim hot pants and a beige zip-up jumper. Katrina is seen striking a pose in her new home in Juhu that Vicky and she recently moved into after their lavish yet intimate wedding. Looking fresh as a button in the photos, Katrina is seen giving fans a close glimpse of her much-talked mangalsutra.

For the unversed, Katrina’s diamond-studded mangalsutra is from Sabyasachi's Bengal Tiger Collection and it features black and gold beads and two small drop-down diamonds. Meanwhile, for her caption, Katrina opted for home and green heart emoticons.

Katrina Kaif was spotted on Friday at the airport as she came to drop her husband Vicky Kaushal, who flew off for a shooting schedule, after celebrating the new year with her. In the video, making the rounds on the internet, while Katrina could be seen sporting an orange nightsuit paired with her mask for COVID protection. Vicky wore a brown sweatshirt paired with denim jeans. Before Vicky came out of the car, she gave him a hug. The 'Uri' actor then stepped out and waved at the media persons.