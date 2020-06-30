Kartik Aaryan's 3D action film with 'Tanhaji' director Om Raut put on hold?

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan's film with Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior's director Om Raut has reportedly been put on hold for now as the makers of the film are keen to shoot the film abroad which is not possible amid the coronavirus pandemic as of now.

The 3D film produced by Bhushan T-Series was to be shot partly in India and various locations abroad but has been put on hold for now. BollywoodLife quoted a report that said, "We are doing it (film) later. It is on hold because the film involves a lot of foreign shoots and we can't shoot abroad. The team was to shoot in Hong Kong but it can't happen due to coronavirus. We are figuring out what to do. There were other places also. It is a cutting edge action film."

Tanhaji was the directorial debut of Om which starred Ajay Devgn, Saif Ali Khan, and Kajol in lead roles. The film earned over Rs 350 crore worldwide. The film with Kartik was supposed to be Om's second film but now that it has been put on hold, the makers are trying to make changes in the script as well.

The report said, "They both (Kartik Aaryan and Om) are committed to the film. They want to make a film. The team will have to change the script because it is not possible (to shoot in Hong Kong)." On the work front, Kartik will be next seen in the much-awaited sequel to 2008 blockbuster Dostana. The film stars Janhvi Kapoor and newcomer Lakshya Lalwani in the lead and will be directed by debutant filmmaker Collin D'Cunha and produced by Karan Johar.