Kartik Aaryan fans go gaga over his entry in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 teaser, watch video

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2/Teaser

Since its release on Thursday, April 14, the teaser for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has gotten a lot of positive feedback from Kartik Aaryan's fans. Kartik will portray a version of Akshay Kumar's part in the film, which is a sequel to Priyadarshan's 2007 horror comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa starring Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan. His new look as Rooh Baba was revealed in the new teaser, which drew praise from his admirers on social media.

Meanwhile, the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 trailer was shown in theatres, with fans cheering as Kartik made his entrance. On Friday, the actor posted two such videos to his Instagram account, which were reposted by fan accounts.

He captioned the post, "Truly overwhelmed by the response," adding a hands-folded emoji and a red heart emoji. He also added the hashtags #CinemasAreBack #BhoolBhulaiyaa2 #20thMay."

Fans could be seen hooting, whistling, and yelling Kartik's name as he entered the teaser in the footage.

Take a look:

Anees Bazmee has directed the film, and it stars Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, and Tabu, and is written by Farhad Samji and Aakash Kaushik.



The movie had shifted to a new date,Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, " 'BHOOL BHULAIYAA 2' SHIFTS TO A NEW DATE... #BhoolBhulaiyaa2 - which was slated for release on 25 March 2022 - will now arrive in *cinemas* on a new date: 20 May 2022... Stars #KartikAaryan, #KiaraAdvani and #Tabu... NEW RELEASE DATE ANNOUNCEMENT..."



Also read: Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 teaser: Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani starrer horror-comedy will leave you in splits



After reports claiming that Vidya Balan will be joining the cast of ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’, the makers decided to clear the air. They issued a statement, “The recent rumours of Vidya Balan being part of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 are untrue. The lead star cast of the film includes Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani & Tabu.”