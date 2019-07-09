Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar begin shooting for 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' in Lucknow

Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar are teaming up for the first time in the remake of Pati Patni Aur Woh (1978), which will see them playing a married couple. In the reboot, the former steps into Sanjeev Kumar’s shoes while the latter takes over from Vidya Sinha. The Luka Chuppi star and the Shubh Mangal Saavdhan actress will be shooting in Lucknow and all their portions will be filmed in various corners of the city of nawabs. Bhumi, who has been judicious about choosing scripts, is excited about this fresh pairing.

“Pati Patni Aur Woh is a fantastic script! It is fresh, hilarious and most importantly, it is good content, which is something that audiences want to see today. Kartik is very funny; he owns the space and his comic timing is just great. I think he has a lot of energy on screen and that is something which resonates with me. So, I think we will vibe well and it is going to be quite cracking with him,” says Bhumi.

With new onscreen pairings being the order of the day, it will be interesting to see how Bhumi and Kartik, who have never been seen in the same frame even at events or at social dos, will look as a jodi. “If there is curiosity about how our pairing will look on screen, I think it’s a great thing. I hope we will deliver to the expectations that people have and do justice to our pairing and roles. Any actor would love to have expectations about him or her because that propels us to do better and deliver more on screen,” she says. Bhumi, who flew to Lucknow on Sunday, will start shooting for the film with Kartik today.