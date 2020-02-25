Karisma Kapoor wants her kids to watch 'Mentalhood', says 'there is meaning behind this show'

The show also stars Dino Morea, Shruti Seth, Sandhya Mridul, Sanjay Suri, Shilpa Shukla, Tillotama Shome.

Karisma Kapoor is all set to make her digital debut with Ekta Kapoor's Mentalhood, a web series that revolves around the challenges of parenting. The trailer of the series was released yesterday and it has been creating quite a buzz for its unique storytelling.

Karisma, who is a mother to two children, in a recent interview with Hindustan Times said that she is excited to show the web series to her children, Samaira and Kiaan. "I’m super excited and very emotional because there is a meaning behind this show. Each episode has a message for everyone out there. Even men watching this show will be like, ‘Oh my God, I didn’t realise this.’ We deal with bullying, gender, exam fever, health, surrogacy, and various topics. It’s entertainment and you learn something at the end of this journey, which is so beautiful," she said.

The actress also said that she jumped at the chance of doing Mentalhood as it was a very relevant script. "Being a mother has been the most important thing for me. Like I have always said, all my awards on one side and my children on the other. An entire career on one side and my kids on the other," Karisma added.

The show also stars Dino Morea, Shruti Seth, Sandhya Mridul, Sanjay Suri, Shilpa Shukla, Tillotama Shome and will begin streaming from March 11 on ALTBalaji and Zee5. Karisma's last major Bollywood release was Vikram Bhatt’s supernatural thriller Dangerous Ishhq in 2012, although she did make special appearances in the anthology Bombay Talkies and Aanand L Rai’s Zero.