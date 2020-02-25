Karisma Kapoor wants her kids to watch 'Mentalhood', says 'there is meaning behind this show'

Headlines

Sunny Leone reveals she lost 3 cars in Mumbai rains, including 8-seater Mercedes truck: 'It was horrible, I was crying'

Manipur violence case: 'Politicising those events is shameful', Amit Shah slams opposition, appeals for peace

DNA Special: Rahul Gandhi’s ‘three M’ attack on Centre – Modi, Manipur and Mahila

'It hurts but...': Vijay Deverakonda opens up on failure of his Bollywood debut film Liger

This Indian player made cricket debut with England team, 1st Indian to score test century; was richer than Dhoni, Kohli

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Sunny Leone reveals she lost 3 cars in Mumbai rains, including 8-seater Mercedes truck: 'It was horrible, I was crying'

'It hurts but...': Vijay Deverakonda opens up on failure of his Bollywood debut film Liger

Sexual health: 5 proven tips to prevent getting STDs

8 Reasons why blue light is harmful for skin

10 Things that can damage your eyes

10 yoga asanas to improve blood circulation

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Kangana Ranaut attends sister-in-law Ritu Ranaut's baby shower, dances with family

Viral photos of the day: Kangana Ranaut looks stunning in black dress, Malaika Arora gives fitness goals

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Know whopping fees Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, others charged for Karan Johar film

Rahul Gandhi blows 'flying kiss' in Parliament, Smriti Irani calls it 'obscene' and 'misogynist'

Manipur On The Edge: What Is The Road Ahead? | DNA India

DNA: How united is the opposition before 2024 elections?

Sunny Leone reveals she lost 3 cars in Mumbai rains, including 8-seater Mercedes truck: 'It was horrible, I was crying'

'It hurts but...': Vijay Deverakonda opens up on failure of his Bollywood debut film Liger

27 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali: From Khamoshi to Gangubai Kathiawadi, decoding his significance in Indian cinema

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Karisma Kapoor wants her kids to watch 'Mentalhood', says 'there is meaning behind this show'

The show also stars Dino Morea, Shruti Seth, Sandhya Mridul, Sanjay Suri, Shilpa Shukla, Tillotama Shome.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Feb 25, 2020, 11:19 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Karisma Kapoor is all set to make her digital debut with Ekta Kapoor's Mentalhood, a web series that revolves around the challenges of parenting. The trailer of the series was released yesterday and it has been creating quite a buzz for its unique storytelling. 

Karisma, who is a mother to two children, in a recent interview with Hindustan Times said that she is excited to show the web series to her children, Samaira and Kiaan. "I’m super excited and very emotional because there is a meaning behind this show. Each episode has a message for everyone out there. Even men watching this show will be like, ‘Oh my God, I didn’t realise this.’ We deal with bullying, gender, exam fever, health, surrogacy, and various topics. It’s entertainment and you learn something at the end of this journey, which is so beautiful," she said.

The actress also said that she jumped at the chance of doing Mentalhood as it was a very relevant script. "Being a mother has been the most important thing for me. Like I have always said, all my awards on one side and my children on the other. An entire career on one side and my kids on the other," Karisma added. 

The show also stars Dino Morea, Shruti Seth, Sandhya Mridul, Sanjay Suri, Shilpa Shukla, Tillotama Shome and will begin streaming from March 11 on ALTBalaji and Zee5. Karisma's last major Bollywood release was Vikram Bhatt’s supernatural thriller Dangerous Ishhq in 2012, although she did make special appearances in the anthology Bombay Talkies and Aanand L Rai’s Zero.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Chilling video: Fearless man gives head bath to venomous cobras in viral footage, watch

Apple iPhone 14 available at ‘lowest price’ of Rs 6,749 in Flipkart sale, over Rs 73,000 discount

Rajasthan government bans people accused of sex crimes from government jobs, CM

Suryakumar Yadav becomes fastest Indian to hit 100 sixes in T20Is, surpasses Rohit Sharma's record

Meet IAS officer Ajit Kumar Yadav, who lost eyesight at 5, fought for IAS post after passing UPSC in 2008, got AIR...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Kangana Ranaut attends sister-in-law Ritu Ranaut's baby shower, dances with family

Viral photos of the day: Kangana Ranaut looks stunning in black dress, Malaika Arora gives fitness goals

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Know whopping fees Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, others charged for Karan Johar film

Cyclone Biparjoy: Arab astronaut shares stunning photos of massive wind strom, see pics

Viral Photos of the Day: Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt give couple goals at RARKPK premiere

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE