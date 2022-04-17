Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan's son Jeh Ali Khan peeps out of car window, waves at paps

Credit: Viral Bhayani/Instagram

On Sunday, Kareena Kapoor was spotted with her son Jeh Ali Khan. They were sitting in the car, however, Jeh noticed paps and started waving at them. The video is adorable and is going viral on social media.

In the viral video, Jeh can be seen peeping out of the car window after noticing paps. He also waved at the media, meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor helped him greeting the media. The video of the same is doing rounds on social media. One of the social media users commented, “I love his expression.” The second one mentioned, “Kareena never hides her kids like other celebrities, she keeps their lives quite normal! And I love that.” Another mentioned, “Awwww he is such a cutie.”

Earlier, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor's husband, was praised by Kareena Kapoor for the amazing way he has nurtured and cared for his four children. From his first marriage to Amrita Singh, Saif has two children, Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan. He has two sons with Kareena Kapoor, Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan. She claims that Saif devotes attention to all of his children.

Last year, Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan welcomed Jehangir into their lives. Taimur was born in 2016 after the pair married in 2012. Sara (the eldest daughter) and Jehangir (the youngest) are 25 years apart in age.

Kareena will next be featured in Laal Singh Chaddha, a film starring Aamir Khan. She also has a project with Hansal Mehta and a series with Sujoy Ghosh based on The Devotion of Suspect X. Adipurush and Vikram Vedha are among Saif's upcoming projects.