Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan's first photo post welcoming second baby out, couple chills with BFFs

First photo of Bollywood couple Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan post welcoming their second son on February 21 is out.

The B-town couple were visited by their close friends Malaika Arora, Natasha Poonawalla, Amrita Arora, Manish Malhotra on Wednesday evening at their new home in Mumbai.

Kareena's sister Karisma Kapoor, who was also part of the intimate affair, later shared a photo on her verified Instagram account with the caption, "lovely evenings." She preceded the caption with a red heart emoji.

This is Saif and Kareena's first picture together after the couple welcomed their second child.

While Kareena was seen dressed in an olive green shirt, Saif as usual, kept it casual in a crisp white kurta-pyjama.

The picture apparently was clicked on the terrace of Kareena and Saif's new home, a glimpse of which the 'Udta Punjab' star had earlier given her fans via a photo on her Instagram handle.

For the unversed, filmmkaer Karan Johar was also seen arriving at Kareena's residence on Wednesday evening. However, as we can see, he was not a part of the group picture shared by Karisma.

Take a look at the picture here:

Saif and Kareena tied the knot on October 16, 2012. They welcomed their first child Taimur Ali Khan in December 2016.

For the uninitiated, ahead of the arrival of their second child, Saif, Kareena and Taimur moved to a more spacious apartment across the street from their former Fortune Heights home.

Upon the arrival of his second son with Kareena, Saif had shared the happy news with fans and the media with a statement wherein he thanked everyone for their good wishes. "We have been blessed with a baby boy. Mom and baby are safe and healthy. Thank you to our well-wishers for their love and support," the statement read.

Saif and Kareena yet to share the first photo of their newborn and reveal his name.