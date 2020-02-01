Kareena Kapoor Khan always got Arjun Kapoor to 'Lean On', this photo is proof

Amrita Arora Ladak hosted her birthday bash on Friday and she turned 42. The part was attended by her closed ones including Malaika Arora, Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan and also Arjun Kapoor. While making their way towards the bash, the celebrities posed for the paparazzi present there and were all smiles. Fans have been waiting for the celebs to share inside photos and we got our hands on one.

Yes, a while back, Arjun took to his Instagram page and shared a cute photo posing with his Ki & Ka co-star and actor Kareena. In the photo, Bebo is seen leaning on Arjun and posing candidly flaunting her trademark pout. Kareena is seen wearing a printed maxi dress with a robe and trumpet sleeves. She tied her hair in a top bun. While AK was seen in a black T-Shirt and black jeans with a matching jacket.

Arjun captioned the photo stating, "Blow a kiss, Fire a gun Bebo’s always got Me to Lean On"

Check it out below:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena will next be seen in Angrezi Medium in which she plays the role of a cop for the first time. The movie stars Irrfan Khan and Radhika Madan in lead roles and is helmed by Homi Adajania. It's releasing in March this year.

On the other hand, Arjun has Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar directed by Dibakar Banerjee and has Parineeti Chopra as the female lead. He is also shooting for a romantic film opposite Rakul Preet Singh.