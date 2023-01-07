Karan Singh Grover says Bipasha Basu's birthday is 'best day of year,' actress calls him, Devi 'biggest gift'

Bipasha Basu- Karan Singh Grover

Bipasha Basu has turned a year hotter, and on her birthday, actress husband Karan Singh Grover poured out love for the birthday girl. Karan dropped a sizzling photo of him with Bipasha and captioned it with a heartfelt note. Even Bipasha responded to hubby's wish, and their camaraderie will make you go aww.

At first, Karan dropped the photo and wished birthday to Basu by writing, "Wish you a very very very happy birthday my love! @bipashabasu. May every moment of your life be filled with joy, may your light shine brighter with each passing day, may all your dreams come true. It’s absolutely the best day of the year! Love you more than I can say. Happy happy happy birthday my sweet baby love! You are my everything!"

Here's the post

Soon after Singh shared his views about Bipasha, the birthday girl and new mom replied to his post. Even she thanked Karan for loving her so much. "You are my life’s biggest gift and now our baby girl Devi. Thank you for loving me so much."

Here's Bipasha's reply

For the unversed, Devi is Karan Singh Grover and Bipasha's first child. After meeting on the Alone set in 2015, the couple exchanged vows the following year. After several years of marriage, Bipasha and Karan announced in August of this year that they were expecting a child. On November 12, Bipasha gave birth to Devi Basu Singh Grover.

After welcoming their daughter Devi, Bipasha Basu shared the first family portrait on November 26. In the caption, she provided her "recipe for making a sweet baby angel." However, the actor added an emoji to the baby girl's face. Devi is being held by Bipasha and her actor spouse Karan Singh Grover in the picture. The couple's cheeks were beaming as they couldn't take their eyes off of their infant. At dusk, the photo was taken from their balcony.