Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood

Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover share first glimpse of their baby girl, name her Devi Basu Singh Grover

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover met on the sets of Alone and tied the knot with each other in 2016.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 12, 2022, 05:04 PM IST

Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover share first glimpse of their baby girl, name her Devi Basu Singh Grover
Bipasha Basu-Karan Singh Grover/Instagram

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover have been blessed with a baby girl six years after their marriage on Saturday, November 12. The couple shared the very first glimpse of their newborn daughter, her small cute feet as they announced the arrival of their child on their Instagram account.

Bipasha and Karan also revealed that they named their girl Devi Basu Singh Grover as they shared a note which read, "The physical manifestation of our love and blessings of Ma is here now and she is Divine". The actors simply captioned their post as "Blessed", adding hands joined together, trishul, and evil eye emojis.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Bipasha Basu (@bipashabasu)

READ | Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover blessed with a baby girl: A look at the couple's relationship timeline

Dia Mirza took to the comments section and congratulated the couple as she wrote, "Welcome to this world little one. Love love and more love always! Can’t wait to meet you. All our blessings". The famous hair stylist Aalim Hakim also wrote, "Many many congratulations to you both beautiful couple @bipashabasu @iamksgofficial. Welcome to the world angel".

"Best best best news ever!! So thrilled for you guys!!!!! God bless your lil angel", wrote Sophie Choudry. Shilpa Shetty's sister Shamita Shetty, who was most recently seen in Bigg Boss 15 and Bigg Boss OTT, also wrote , "Congratulations" in the comments section and added three red heart emojis.

For the unversed, Bipasha and Karan met on the sets of the horror film Alone, which is an official remake of the 2007 Thai horror film of the same name, and fell in love in 2014. The couple tied the knot with each other on April 30, 2016. In August this year, the couple announced their pregnancy sharing adorable photos on social media.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Who is Aindrila Sharma? Why the cancer survivor actress is now on a ventilator
Statue of Unity, Thiruvalluvar statue : Know 5 tallest statues built in India, their height
Viral Photos of the Day: Sonakshi Sinha-Huma Qureshi promote Double XL, Sidharth Malhotra attends Thank God premiere
Pakistan’s ex-PM Imran Khan attacked; Scenes of chaos from Wazirabad emerge, see pics
IAS Tina Dabi chairs meeting in Jaisalmer ahead of Diwali, know what she directed authorities for festival preps
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Pune: Woman gets her 28-year-old lover married to her 15-year-old daughter, arrested
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.