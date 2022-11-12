Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover share first glimpse of their baby girl, name her Devi Basu Singh Grover

Bipasha Basu-Karan Singh Grover/Instagram

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover have been blessed with a baby girl six years after their marriage on Saturday, November 12. The couple shared the very first glimpse of their newborn daughter, her small cute feet as they announced the arrival of their child on their Instagram account.

Bipasha and Karan also revealed that they named their girl Devi Basu Singh Grover as they shared a note which read, "The physical manifestation of our love and blessings of Ma is here now and she is Divine". The actors simply captioned their post as "Blessed", adding hands joined together, trishul, and evil eye emojis.

READ | Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover blessed with a baby girl: A look at the couple's relationship timeline



Dia Mirza took to the comments section and congratulated the couple as she wrote, "Welcome to this world little one. Love love and more love always! Can’t wait to meet you. All our blessings". The famous hair stylist Aalim Hakim also wrote, "Many many congratulations to you both beautiful couple @bipashabasu @iamksgofficial. Welcome to the world angel".

"Best best best news ever!! So thrilled for you guys!!!!! God bless your lil angel", wrote Sophie Choudry. Shilpa Shetty's sister Shamita Shetty, who was most recently seen in Bigg Boss 15 and Bigg Boss OTT, also wrote , "Congratulations" in the comments section and added three red heart emojis.

For the unversed, Bipasha and Karan met on the sets of the horror film Alone, which is an official remake of the 2007 Thai horror film of the same name, and fell in love in 2014. The couple tied the knot with each other on April 30, 2016. In August this year, the couple announced their pregnancy sharing adorable photos on social media.