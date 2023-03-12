Search icon
Karan Johar wraps Rocky aur Rani ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt; shares Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi's stills

Karan Johar penned a heartwarming note for his cast and crew to support his vision and helped him in completing Rocky aur Rani ki Prem Kahani.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 12, 2023, 11:15 PM IST

Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt with Karan Johar at RARKPK

Karan Johar has completed his upcoming film, Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt-starrer Rocky aur Rani ki Prem Kahani, and penned heartfelt thoughts for his team. Karan shared a long note with ten photos from the sets of RARKPK. Karan thanked his people for supporting his vision and helping him in completing his seventh directorial. 

In a series of photos, Karan narrated the journey of his upcoming film. In one photo, Karan is proudly posing with his team after finishing the film. In another photo, Karan, Alia and Ranveer were clicked attending the mahurat pooja of the film. Veteran star Dharmendra was spotted looking at the monitor with Singh. In another photo, Shabana Azmi was captured understanding the scene with the crew. 

Karan shared this picture with a long note, decoding the journey of RARKPK, captioned the photos by saying, "It’s been 7 years since I directed a film….. I embarked on a journey of a film that I had to stop mid way for various unavoidable reasons and then the germ of #rockyaurranikipremkahani came to me from a real life family anecdote ( something my father once told me about ) and then my soldiers helped me create everything I wanted to with my 7th feature … I was blessed with the best team … a team so full of love that bidding them goodbye was not easy….. thank you to each and every one of the core team that helped me through thick, thin, Covid and bad weather…. ( you know who you are and I love you forever) to my amazing cast from veterans to friends … from first time actors to established maestros." 

He continued, "I am blessed with this illustrious cast who portrayed each and every part to its visualisation and more …. We finally wrapped last night!!! We can’t wait to share our labour of love, family, fun and sheer joy with all of you on the 28th of July 2023…… see you at the movies!! #rockyaurranikipremkahani." Rocky aur Rani ki Prem Kahani will release in cinemas on July 28. 

