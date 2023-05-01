Karan Johar slams ‘time offenders’ in his new post about punctuality, netizens say ‘are you saying this to SRK?’

Karan Johar

Filmmaker Karan Johar recently shared a cryptic post about Punctuality on Instagram wherein the filmmaker can be seen venting it out his anger on ‘time offenders’ who reach late for meetings and give a number of excuses. The filmmaker’s post left fans wondering who is he talking about in the post.

On Monday, Karan Johar took to his Instagram and posted a long note calling out the ‘time offenders’ along with a photo which had ‘punctuality’written on it. The filmmaker wrote, “So…. The wonderful thing about Punctuality is that it doesn’t require a natural talent , a degree or even a parental or an employer's sanction…. It’s NOT an art form that we inherit through generations …. It’s simple basic manners….respect for other people’s time and therefore respecting them as well…. Pure unadulterated respect…Landing up 15 minutes late without a murmur of an apology or an overcompensating happy visage reeks of entitlement and defensiveness ….”

The filmmaker continued to talk about the excuses people make for being late and wrote, “Messaging “ on my way “…. Doesn’t get you off the hook either…. “On my way “…. So ??? You are meant to be … you ain’t doing me any favours honey! And you sending me this message sans details is as ambiguous as a Nolan film…Then the worst! “ oh… I forgot!!!! “ why MR president ???? Running a country that keeps you so busy ??? Then the ever poplar one …” too much traffic “ …. Do you live in New Zealand??? No this is INDIA…. Check the population's status baby! We are densely populated…. So here’s what you do…… LEAVE EARLY!!!!! The very very worst one is when they don’t show up and don’t even send a message with a groveling apology! This last sect of time offenders must me struck off your list forever …..#saynototardy.”

While fans were left wondering about the person Karan Johar was talking about in the post, a number of celebrities agreed with the filmmaker. Ronit Roy commented, “ Absolutely! My father taught me if you’re 15 minutes early then you’re on time and I always am.” Pearl V Puri commented, “So so true.” Shakti Arora commented, “Now nation wants to know..’’. One of the fans commented, “You need to tag that person.” Another comment read, “I am so curious as to who reached late.” Another wrote, “are you saying this to SRK?” “Please don’t let SRK see this,” another user commented. Another comment read, “Karan brother, are you okay?” another person joked, “this is a very serious issue. You should make a film about it.”

Meanwhile, Karan Johar recently wrapped up the shoot of his upcoming movie Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The movie stars Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in lead roles along with Jaya Bachchan, Dharmendra, and Shabana Azmi in prominent roles. The film is scheduled for a theatrical release on July 28.

