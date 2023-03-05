Karan Johar reveals he had 'big fight' with Aditya Chopra over Shah Rukh Khan-Rani Mukerji's sex scene in KANK

Karan Johar-KANK

Filmmaker-producer Karan Johar will mark his return as director after seven years with Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt's Rocky aur Rani ki Prem Kahani. His other directorial includes My Name Is Khan, Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham, and Kuch Kuch Hota Hai have been the biggest blockbusters. However, one of his films has received a mixed reception, Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna.

The 2006 romantic drama revolves around the theme of adultery and it starred Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji, Preity Zinta and Abhishek Bachchan. Recently, during an interview, Karan revealed that he had a major fight with Aditya Chopra while filming a sex scene between Khan and Mukerji. In the film, Rani's character falls for SRK's character.

While speaking with Anupama Chopra for her podcast All About Movies, Karan revealed that he was shooting that sequence, and he was at a big location that was snowed out, and Adi called him. Karan narrated, "He said, ‘Listen, I’ve been thinking about it for the last couple of days, and it’s very strongly in my head. I don’t think they should have sex. I feel like India will not accept it. They should come to the point and retract because they’re guilty about it. I was like, ‘No, I’m going to do it. How can you be in a relationship and not have sex?’"

He further added, "So, we had this big fight over the phone, and I was rebellious about it. Much later, when I sat down with the film, and I thought about it, and I think back and feel that he was right. Not optically or anything, but commercially. I feel the country would’ve been far more receptive to the love story had they not gone ahead with a physically intimate relationship."

Rocky aur Rani ki Prem Kahani will be Karan's comeback as director after Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, and Aishwarya Rai-starrer Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. Rocky aur Rani ki Prem Kahani will release in cinemas on July 28.