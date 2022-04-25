Karan Johar shares selfie with Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, pens hilarious poem on Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani

Karan Johar/Instagram

Filmmaker and producer Karan Johar took to his Instagram on Sunday, April 24, to share a selfie with Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, the stars of his upcoming directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Along with the selfie, the Dharma Productions owner also wrote a hilarious poem about the cast of his film.

Apart from Ranveer and Alia, the film also stars veteran actors Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan. In his poem, Karan first revealed that Pritam will be composing the music for the film and went on to call Dharmendra 'Garam Dharam', asked the paparazzi to not click Jaya's photos, heaped praises on Shabana, referred to Ranveer's bizarre style statement as 'Gucci mein lipta Ranveer' and even named Alia 'Box office ki maharani' since the actress has delivered back to back hits in the form of Gangubai Kathiawadi and RRR.

Here's the poem penned by Karan himself: "So much josh and jazbaati jawaani, Pritam ki dhamakedar dhun bhi hai sunani, Garam Dharam ka swag toh dekho Bas humari favourite Jaya ji ki tasveer mat kheencho! Ab unki beshumaar tareef karni hai lazmi, The one and only Shabana Azmi! Aur phir Gucci mein lipta Ranveer as Rocky, Ishq ke ghode pe savaar like an aashiq jockey! Box office ki maharani humari Alia Rani, Kya phir banegi dulhania in this kahaani?"

He concluded his poem by mentioning the release date of the film as it hits the theatres around Valentine's Day next year. "In sabka kare aap intezar, We are coming soon to win your ishq wala pyaar! #RockyAurRaniKiPremKahani FEB 10th 2023!", Karan wrote.



Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani will be the second film after Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy in which the Simmba actor and Highway actress will be sharing screen space together.