Karan Johar says Varun Dhawan, Sidharth Malhotra didn't want Alia Bhatt in SOTY: 'Kept sending me images of...'

Karan Johar reveals that Sidharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan didn't want Alia Bhatt in Student Of The Year.

In the latest episode of Koffee With Karan 8, Sidharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan graced the couch and some spicy revelations were made. In the episode, the host spilled the tea about both the actor not willing to cast Alia Bhatt in Student of The Year and kept sending him images of other actresses.

In the recent episode of the popular talk show Koffee With Karan 8 which featured Sidharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar revealed that when Alia Bhatt came to the set of Student of The Year, both Varun and Sidharth started messaging him, "you can't cast her." He further revealed that later, after the first photoshoot, they knew she was fit for the role of Shanaya.

Karan said, “One of you said she is too young. I am saying it started like this but when we shot with her, 3 months post that for a photo shoot, I remember she stood quiet and didn’t look at either of you. Either she was conscious or shy because you all already knew me. She didn’t know me at all. We did the photo shoot, and right after that, I mean, I knew at the first shot.”

To this, Varun Dhawan replied, "Ya even I knew.” Reacting instantly and amusingly, Karan added with a laugh, “Stop pretending! What rubbish are you talking Varun? You kept sending me images of other girls, you didn’t want me to cast her.” To which a sheepish Varun replied, “No no… I didn’t know her!” Sidhath then added, "But see, that was what was wonderful that she was the underdog within the underdogs here already and then she emerged."

Student of The Year marked the debut of Varun Dhawan, Sidharth Malhotra, and Alia Bhatt. The film was directed by Karan Johar and was one of the hits. After the film, Alia Bhatt rose to fame and gave a number of hits and blockbusters and is now one of the top actresses in Bollywood.

