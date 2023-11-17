Watch: Alia Bhatt brutally trolled for 'mocking' Kareena Kapoor on Koffee With Karan, netizens say 'khud apna meme...'

Alia Bhatt can be seen mimicking Kareena Kapoor and singing the song Ab Yeh Pyaar Na Hoga Hum Say from the movie Kasam Ki Kasam which also stars Hrithik Roshan, on Koffee With Karan.

Alia Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor recently appeared on Karan Johar’s popular show Koffee With Karan 8. A clip from the episode is going viral on social media in which Alia Bhatt can be seen ‘mocking’ Kareena Kapoor.

In clip, Alia can be seen mimicking Kareena Kapoor and singing song Ab Yeh Pyaar Na Hoga Hum Say from movie Kasam Ki Kasam which also stars Hrithik Roshan. Netizens trolled Alia after this clip went viral, one of the social media users wrote, “I blame this sub for pointing to out to em, around Brahmastra promotion time. I cannot unsee it now.” The second one said, “Kareena is never going to forgive her for this. Alia is going to pay for this in the family lol. Kareena looks like the type that never forgives.”

The third one said, “Looks like Alia won’t be setting the camera angles going forward.” The fourth one said, “Yeah, & it's kinda wierd, someone who was so vocal about Kareena being her idol, mocks her openly on national television.. That too on koffee, clips from which are viral for eons !!”

The fifth one said, “Will he make fun of Alia's nose flaring and her acting in Sadak like this? I don't think so.” The sixth one said, “I thought Kareena's acting in the movie was cringe, but Alia upped the ante with her cringier (if there was such a word) rendition.” The seventh one said, “MPKDH is camp, Alia won’t get it. Say what you can about the (over) acting but you can’t deny that movie was entertaining AF.”

Another said, “Khud apna meme material de jati h ye. Jb bhi muh kholti h kuch ad salang hi krti ya bolti h. That nose flare man. She looks hideous. Ranbir’s taste has really gone down. From deepika , katrina to this!!” Alia is soooo annoying, it’s a very mean and cruel mimicry. I want to smack her with the Sanjana guitar and also no ‘badam milk’ for her.