Karan Johar reacts to reports of Yash playing Dev in Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra sequel

Brahmastra Part 2: Dev is among the most awaited films in Indian cinema after the mammoth success of Brahmastra Part One: Shiva starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles. The sequel will focus on the characters of Dev and Amrita, Ranbir aka Shiva's parents.

Though Ranbir aka Shiva's mother was shown to be Deepika Padukone in a blink-and-miss appearance in the first part, Shiva's father Dev's face hasn't been revealed yet. Recently, there were reports that KGF star Yash has been approached to play Dev in Ayan Mukerji's trilogy.

Now, Karan Johar, who is one of the producers of the film, has rubbished these rumours and said to the Times of India, "This is all rubbish. We haven’t approached anyone." Well, this takes us back to Ranveer Singh and Hrithik Roshan, who are the top contenders to essay the main antagonist.

It is also being rumoured that it would be Ranbir himself who will play Dev, thus repeating what he did in Shamshera this year, playing the father-son duo in a double role. Brahmastra 2 is being targeted to release on Christmas 2025 with the third part of the trilogy coming out in 2026 as the makers are planning to shoot both parts together.



Meanwhile, the first part in the trilogy is ready for its streaming release with its OTT premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on November 4. Released on September 9, the film collected more than Rs 450 crore worldwide and is among the highest-grossing films of the year. Apart from Ranbir and Alia, Brahmastra also featured Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy in pivotal roles with superstars Nagarjuna and Shah Rukh Khan playing crucial cameos as keepers of Nandiastra and Vanarastra respectively.