From Chhota Chetan to Brahmastra, 5 Indian fantasy films that captured our imagination

As Brahmastra is being lauded for its breakthrough VFX, here are five Indian fantasy films which were an amazing visual spectacle on the big screen.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Sep 15, 2022, 12:07 PM IST

From Hatim Tai in 1956 to Brahmastra in 2022, here's a look at five Indian fantasy films that proved to be a huge leap for Indian cinema in terms of technological advances, storytelling, and filmmaking. (All images: Twitter)

1. Hatim Tai

Hatim Tai
1/5

We start off the list with the 1956 Hindi fantasy film Hatim Tai directed by Homi Wadia. In this movie, the titular character, played by P. Jairaj, undertakes a dangerous journey to save a young fairy turned to stone.

2. Chhota Chetan

Chhota Chetan
2/5

The 1984 Malayalam-language fantasy film My Dear Kuttichathan was the first Indian 3D film. It was remade in Hindi as Chhota Chetan in 1998 with additional scenes and Bollywood actors including Urmila Matondkar.

3. Ra.One

Ra.One
3/5

Shah Rukh Khan starrer Ra.One might have failed terribly at the box office but the 2011 film is still being lauded for its staggering visual effects making it one of the most technologically advanced films in Indian cinema.

4. Eega

Eega
4/5

Known in the Hindi belt as Makkhi, the 2012 fantasy film Eega by SS Rajamouli was about how its protagonist reincarnates as a housefly to avenge his death and protect his love from a wealthy industrialist.

5. Brahmastra

Brahmastra
5/5

With nearly a decade from its inception to theatrical release, Ayan Mukerji's grand vision has finally been paid off as Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra is being lauded for its breakthrough VFX effects setting the path for future fantasy films in India.

