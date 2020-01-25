Karan Johar, Kangana Ranaut to be honoured with Padma Shri

Padma Shri winners have been announced. Bollywood celebrities Karan Johar and Kangana Ranaut have been honoured with the same. Not only them but even Ekta Kapoor, Adnan Sami and Suresh Wadhkar received the Padma Shri honour.

Sharing a video, Kangana said, "I'm humbled and I’m honoured. I thank my country for this recognition and I dedicate this to every woman who dares to dream. To every daughter... to every mother... and to the dreams of women who will shape the future of our country."

While Ekta Kapoor was 'humbled and overwhelmed', Karan Johar shared a lengthy post on the honour. "It's not very often that I am at a loss for words, but this is one such occasion...The PadmaShri. Such an honour to receive one of the civilan awards in the country. Overwhelmed by so many emotions right now. Humbled, elated and also thankful for the opportunity to live my dream every day, to create and to entertain. I know my father would be proud and I wish he was here to share this moment with me. #blessed."

Apart from the fields of art, 141 Padma awards are distributed among the fields of social work, public affair, science and engineering, medicine, trade and industry, literature and education, sports and civil service among others. This year, seven people are honoured with Padma Vibhushan while 16 get Padma Bhushan and 118 get Padma Shri.