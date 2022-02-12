Kangana Ranaut trashes Deepika Padukone's 'Gehraiyaan,' compares it to pornography

Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Ananya Panday's 'Gehraiyaan' has been released with much fanfare. However, the film has received mixed responses from the masses and critics. While some are praising the complex love drama, others are panning the film for its dark, illogical take on relationships. However, we are here to tell you that among the negative reviews, Kangana Ranaut has panned the movie. Ranaut has bashed it so badly that she has compared the film with pornography.

The 'Manikarnika' actress took her discontent to her Instagram stories and posted her views with Manoj Kumar's 'Himalaya Ki God Mein' song 'Chand si Mehbooba,' and said, "I'm also a millennial but I identify and understand this kind of romance... in the name of millennial/ new age/ urban movies don't sell trash pls... bad movies are bad movies no amount of skin show or pornography can save it... it's a basic fact koi gehraiyaan wali baat nahi hai," with a wink-eye emoji.

Well, such a response was expected from Kangana, as the film is backed by Karan Johar's Dharma production, and they don't share a cordial relationship. One can have an opinion of liking or hating the film. But Kangana has used some harsh words and compared the film with porn. So this looks more than just a review, or maybe this is Kangana's honest harsh review of the movie.

While speaking to DNA, Deepika revealed why she agreed to do the film, "I'd be foolish to turn that part down. As actors and as hungry actors, you are always looking for parts that you can literally sink your teeth into. This was one of those films where I've had moments in my career before, where I've had moments to do it a little bit...Cocktail for example or Piku, and these are sorts of the films and characters that are coming up now after people have watched this. But, I think this one was by far the most nuanced character that I have been given and I'm not surprised because that's just who Shakun is. That is the kind of writer and director he is."

'Gehraiyaan' is currently streaming online.