'Gehraiyaan' movie review: This complex take on relationships is not everyone's cup of tea

Cast: Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday, Dhariya Karwa, Nasserudin Shah, and Rajat Kapoor

Director: Shakun Batra

Music: OAFF and Savera

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Time: 2 hr and 48 minutes

Rating: 3 1/2 Stars



Synopsis: The movie revolves around a complex love story where an unhappy, despairing Alisha (Deepika Padukone) who's in a relationship with Karan (Dhairya Karwa), gets romantically involved with her cousin Tia's (Ananya Panday) fiance, Zain (Siddhant Chaturvedi). Soon she realises that their relationship doesn't have a bright future. How do Alisha and Zain work it out, and what follows next? Let's analyse it.

'Gehraiyaan' movie review

The theme of adultery, cheating, morally-wronged relationships has been explored multiple times in Bollywood. 'Silsila,' 'Murder,' 'Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna,' are some of the fine examples of the theme. Whereas we had even laughed over the cheating and accepted it with films like 'Gharwali Baharwali,' 'Saajan Chale Sasural,' 'Masti.' The topic of adultery is sensitive and tricky. One needs an experienced director to take the genre in the proper direction, without tarnishing the basic essence.

'Gehraiyaan' successfully delves deeper into the modern complex relationship drama, but it goes much further, and after a point, the film loses its steam. Alisha wants to make it big by pitching her yoga app. She tries to manage her house bills by taking extra yoga classes. Alisha shares the home with her aspiring writer boyfriend Karan who constantly tries to make his luck by pitching his material to a publisher. Alisha had a dark childhood, and she possesses bitter memories from her father (Naseeruddin Shah). That's why she maintains a distance from him. On one side, Alisha strives for her survival, whereas her cousin Tia is living the 'perfect life.' Tia has everything, a luxurious life, a handsome partner like Zain, and a set plan for her dreamy wedding. However, Tia wants to make amends with Alisha, but her mom suggests stepping back.

Tia makes a plan to bring Alisha and Karan to their Alibagh beach house, and they leave from Mumbai in Zain's yacht. At Tia's farmhouse, Zain and Alisha come closer, and they fall for each other. Both of them realise that they're not really happy with their partners, and maybe they complete each other. However, as the movie progresses, Alisha and Zain try to figure out how to get rid of their world and start afresh. Will they be successful in ending years-long relationships? Or will they have to compromise with their feelings for the sake of society, their parents, and partners, you'll need to watch the movie for all those answers?

Although the plot of the movie isn't novel, the treatment of the subject leaves an impression. When a hottie Deepika kiss Siddhant, it is shown in such a way that their intimate moments is projected as a part of the narrative and not a tool to tempt. Writer-director Shakun Batra has his way of storytelling. Even after being produced by the family-entertainers banner, Dharma Productions, this film gives a sneak peek at the darker side of relationships. Be it 'Kapoor and Sons,' or 'Gehraiyaan,' Batra loves to explore the shady depths of relationships. In Shakun's film, almost every character has a mystery. As the film furthers, the drama keeps getting intense, and during the final moments, the film fizzles out.

Talking about performances, Deepika Padukone is the soul of the film. Padukone grabs your attention from the first scene itself. Alisha gets anxious, and she suffers panic attacks, and Deepika proved her acting mettle in these moments. Her crackling chemistry with Chaturvedi is also worth noticing. Siddhant Chaturvedi is also a surprise package. His role as a selfish fiance is been layered with various elements. He can't decide what's right or wrong and loves to keep himself before anyone. Apart from his crackling chemistry with Deepika, his confrontational moments with the actress showcased his potential. Ananya as Tia is a sweetheart, and you'll feel bad for her. Panday has put sincere efforts in keeping the film together, and Tia will be considered as her career-best performance. Talking about debutant Dhairya, he makes a solid impression by playing the ignorant partner. Apart from these four, veteran actors Naseeruddin Shah and Rajat Kapoor have supported the drama with their bravura performances. The music of OAFF and Savera syncs perfectly with the plot. 'Doobey' transcends the maddening love between Alisha and Zain. Whereas, the title track works delightful in the background.

Overall Verdict: 'Gehraiyaan' makes the complex drama too convoluted. You may not end up smiling, and may find it a bit overdramatic.