Kangana Ranaut opens up on drastic physical transformations for 'Thalaivi', 'Dhaakad', credits fitness trainer for it

Evolution in today's time has become the most challenging part, especially in the entertainment world.

Recently, Bollywood powerhouse performer, Kangana Ranaut took to social media and decided to drop a few unseen pictures from her upcoming biopic 'Thalaivi' and action-thriller 'Dhakad.

The photographs show Kangana's physical transformation when she gained weight for her role in "Thalaivi" and shed the extra kilos for the action film "Dhaakad".

"Massive transformation alert, The kind of range I display as a performer no other actress on this globe has that right now, I have raw talent like Meryl Streep for layered character depictions but I can also do skilled action and glamour like Gal Gadot #Thalaivi #Dhaakad," she wrote.

And while fans have been going gaga about Kangana's physical transformation for her roles, popular celebrity trainer, Yogesh Bhateja, is the one who should be credited for it.

He has been training Kangana Ranaut for a long time now and is the man behind Kangana's fantastic body transformations in various films.

Talking about her transformation and her fitness coach, Kangana Ranaut said in a statement, "We have been working together for a few years now, we have done many transformations together including Cannes look, Panga, Thalaivi and now Dhaakad. My characters are very demanding which he understands well and makes the plan according to the requirement of the script. He knows when to exert and when to hold back and of course, never fails to get results.”

Talking about the journey of Dhaakad, celebrity fitness expert, Yogesh Bhateja, said, "It has always been a roller coaster ride, as every character had its own specifications whether it was about looking strong and sturdy in Panga, getting size zero figure for Cannes, gaining 20kgs for Thalaivi or dropping all those extra kilos and looking sharp and masculine for Dhaakad."

He added, "Kangana is very focused, always ready to learn new exercises, a fast learner and fun to train with. For Dhaakad, we got very little time to prep. But, I must say that she took it very sportingly and with full dedication though I gave her a very hard time via the toughest fitness regime. However, she has been enthusiastically performing. I planned the whole routine by keeping the movie perspective in mind as it has got a lot of action sequences so I incorporated multiple forms of training exercises like plyometrics, weight training, animal flow and yoga asanas in it to make her more functionally efficient and injury-free."

"Thalaivi" is a biopic of late Tamil politician J. Jayalalithaa. The bilingual movie will trace the journey of the late leader from silver screen to politics. It is directed by AL Vijay, and also stars Arvind Swami, Prakash Raj, Madhoo and Bhagyashree.

"Dhaakad" is a spy thriller in which Kangana will play the role of Agent Agni, while Arjun Rampal will be seen as the antagonist in the film. Arjun`s character is named Rudraveer. The film is directed by Razneesh Razy Ghai, and slated to release on October 1, 2021.