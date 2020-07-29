Kangana Ranaut alleges Deepika Padukone conspired JNU protest with 'Pakistani agent', boycotted Sushant Singh Rajput

Kangana Ranaut has made some explosive revelations on Wednesday and accused Deepika Padukone of conspiring against JNU protest and also boycotting actor Sushant Singh Rajput. This came after the actress had recently taken a jibe at Deepika calling her the "repeat after me" gang and

The official Twitter handle of Kangana's team posted a screenshot of an article of Deepika not inviting both Sushant and Kangana to her lavish 2018 wedding to Ranveer Singh. The tweet further stated that Deepika had hired a Pakistani agent and conspired the JNU protest.

The tweet read, "This is a picture and article from Deepika Ranveer wedding, they called Pakistani agent and conspired JNU protest but boycotted only two top stars one is killed other one fighting for her survival #justiceforshushantsinghrajput #Deepika."

Sushant Singh Rajput died of suicide at his Bandra residence on June 14. Fans are demanding a CBI probe into the death case, more eagerly now as Sushant's father KK Singh filed an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty on Tuesday evening for allegedly abetting the late actor's suicide at Rajivnagar Police Station in Patna.

In response to this, Rhea's lawyer today filed an application to the Supreme Court demanding that the FIR registered in Bihar against her be transferred to Mumbai where the investigation into the late actor's death is already underway. The application says that police from two different states cannot investigate one case.

Rhea's lawyer has said that when the investigation in Sushant's death is already ongoing in Mumbai, which people are fully aware of, then it is illegal to file a case in Bihar regarding the same case relating to the same incident.