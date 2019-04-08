'Kalank' song 'Tabaah Ho Gaye' teaser: Madhuri Dixit as Bahaar Begum is all set to enchant us with her expressions

Alia Bhatt shares teaser of 'Kalank' song 'Tabaah Ho Gaye' featuring Madhuri Dixit

Alia Bhatt shared a sneak peek of upcoming song 'Tabaah Ho Gaye' from 'Kalank' , which features Madhuri Dixit as Bahaar Begum. Feeding on the ever-growing anticipation of fans, the makers of 'Kalank' are unveiling one song at a time to keep the fans engaged until the film hits the theatres.

Alia Bhatt recently took to her Twitter handle to share a glimpse of Madhuri Dixit in the upcoming song from the album. "Make way for 'Tabaah Ho Gaye'! Out tomorrow," she captioned the post.

In the video, Madhuri is seen dressed in a gorgeous orange Anarkali suit with a golden pink shawl draped around her, a stark resemblance to the character of Chandramukhi in 2002 romantic flick 'Devdas'. As soon as she reaches the centre of the room, which seems similar to the one in which Alia Bhatt entered in the song 'Ghar More Pardesiya', Madhuri takes off her shawl and the pain in her eyes is palpable.

Watch the teaser right here:

Earlier on Monday, producer Karan Johar, Alia and Madhuri shared a still from the upcoming song, which instantly reminded us of Madhuri's hit song 'Maar Dala' from 'Devdas'. In the sneak peek, Madhuri can be seen striking an elegant classical pose dressed in beautiful ethnic attire.

As per media reports, Madhuri replaced Sridevi in the film. Madhuri was roped in after Sridevi's death last year. The film's teaser was unveiled last month and it is sure to leave you spellbound with its larger than life sets, powerful dialogues, intense looks of the actors and amazing background score.

With a star-studded cast of Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Madhuri Dixit, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Sanjay Dutt, this period drama set in the 1940s India promises an unforgettable journey. The period drama was originally conceptualised about 15 years ago by Late Yash Johar and his son Karan Johar.

Directed by Abhishek Varman, the film is slated to be released on April 17.