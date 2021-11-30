‘Kabir Singh’ star Nikita Dutta shares traumatic encounter with thieves

‘The Big Bull’ actress Nikita Dutta on Monday took to Instagram and shared a ‘torrid’ experience that involved phone snatchers. The actress talked about the incident, revealed that this happened when she was walking on a street in Bandra.

Nikita Dutta dropped an emotional post while sharing a ‘very traumatic’ incident. “Sharing a torrid experience, I had yesterday, which was very traumatic and has given me a rough 24 hours. I was walking on the 14th road in Bandra around 7.45 pm in the evening. Two men came on a bike from behind, tapped me on my head, which suddenly disoriented me for a moment and the pillion snatched my phone from my hand. They were on the move when they did this. So before I could react they fled away,” she mentioned.

“For almost 3-4 seconds I was in absolute shock as I didn't register what just happened. By the time I gathered myself and ran behind the bike, they had gone too far. The walkers nearby were sweet enough to rush for help. A kind man on a two-wheeler even tried to follow them after hearing me yell for help but was in vain in keeping track as they drove rashly and just got away in no time. With all the helplessness and rage I felt in that instance it almost gave me a panic attack,” she wrote.

She further added, “Was lucky enough to have some very helpful people around who calmed me down gave me some water as tears rolled down uncontrollably. Later I did file a complaint at the Bandra police station. Did all the needful things as per procedure. Writing this message in hope to create awareness. I hope this doesn't happen to anyone else and no one has to experience losing their hard-earned money like this without any fault of theirs.”

As soon as she shared this incident, celebrities and fans started reacting. Abhishek Bachchan wrote, “Take care,” while singer Shirley Setia mentioned, “Oh god.. hope you’re okay!” For the unversed, Nikita has worked in both television and movies.