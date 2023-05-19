Watch: Janhvi Kapoor recites 'machhli jal ki rani hai' as she transforms into The Little Mermaid, fans call her jalpari

Janhvi Kapoor as The Little Mermaid

Janhvi Kapoor appeared in promotional video for the upcoming Hollywood live-action adaptation of The Little Mermaid on Friday. In the short video, the actress herself transformed into Princess Ariel from the film, leaving several fans to speculate how well she would look in the part.

A video promoting The Little Mermaid was shared by Walt Disney Studios on their social media on Friday morning. The video opens with two young kids dressed as Ariel from The Little Mermaid playing in their room. Janhvi then enters and remarks that the two look exactly like Ariel. The little girls then request Janhvi to recite ‘that’ poem.

The actress then sits in the room with the girls and recites the famous Hindi poem ‘Machhli jal ki rani hai’. And as she is about to finish her poem, we get glimpses of Halle Bailey as Princess Ariel from the upcoming film before Janhvi herself transforms into Ariel.

Reacting to the video, many fans remarked that Janhvi looked perfect as a jalpari (mermaid). One wrote, “She would make a nice Ariel too.” Many others were confused if the ad meant that Janhvi was voicing Ariel in The Little Mermaid in Hindi. But Disney has made no such announcement so far. One fan remarked, “I think she won't dub the movie or sing in it. It’s just a advertisement or promotion of the movie which featuring her as a actor or model... That's it there is no info about dubbing.”

The Little Mermaid, directed by Rob Marshall, features Halle Bailey as Ariel, Melissa McCarthy as Ursula, Jonah Hauer-King as Prince Eric, Javier Bardem as King Triton, Daveed Diggs as Sebastian, Jacob Tremblay as Flounder, Awkwafina as Scuttle, Noma Dumezweni, and Jude Akuwudike. The film is a live-action adaptation of Disney’s iconic animated film of the same name that released in 1989 and sparked a sequel and a prequel TV series. Disney India is set to release The Little Mermaid on May 26, exclusively in English.